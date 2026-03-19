Dhurandhar The Revenge tickets hit ₹2000+ in Mumbai, Bengaluru offers couple tickets: Check prices in Delhi, Gurugram

Sequel to last year's blockbuster, starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is now out in theatres. Fans flock to the theatres to catch the early shows of the last instalment of the two-part film by Aditya Dhar. Planning to watch Dhurandhar 2 in theatres soon? Here's how much it can cost you, depending on your location.

Dhurandhar The Revenge release Dhurandhar The Revenge is available in 2D and IMAX formats. According to the popular ticketing website BookMyShow, Dhurandhar's average ticket (2D) price comes to roughly ₹650– ₹750 in Delhi NCR. Premium formats like IMAX and recliners would push the overall average closer to ₹900– ₹1,200. However, this number may change in different states.

Dhurandhar The Revenge ticket price in Delhi NCR In the Delhi-NCR region, Dhurandhar 2 witnessed steep pricing across formats. In comparison, regular 2D tickets were largely priced between ₹400 and ₹900, with some shows ranging from ₹450 to ₹700 depending on timing and choice of seats. Premium options such as luxury recliners can be as high as ₹1,800– ₹2,000+. IMAX tickets for the location were priced between ₹550 and ₹2,000 on the website.

Mumbai Mumbai, the hub of Bollywood, showed a slightly wider pricing spread for the Ranveer Singh-starrer. While early morning or non-peak hour shows in 2D format showed pricing around ₹300– ₹400, regular multiplex pricing falls in the ₹350– ₹700 range. Slightly more high-demanding evening and weekend shows were priced between ₹700 and ₹1,200, while premium formats like recliners and luxury screens can go up to ₹1,000– ₹2,000+.

IMAX tickets in Mumbai range from ₹500 to ₹2,500, especially at premium theatres such as PVR ICON, PVR Phoenix Lower Parel, and Maison PVR.

Bengaluru offering couple tickets In Bengaluru, 2D ticket prices begin as low as ₹200– ₹400 for early shows. The most common range falls between ₹600 and ₹800 across theatres in 2D format. Prices rise to ₹800– ₹1,200+ for peak shows, while premium seating and recliners go up to ₹1,400– ₹2,000+. Special formats like Dolby are priced around ₹1,950. Special couple seats were available for about ₹1,800 for two people. IMAX tickets for Dhurandhar are comparatively lower, ranging between ₹600 and ₹950.

Dhurandhar 2 tickets for Gurugram In Gurugram, ticket pricing for Dhurandhar 2 witnessed strong demand. Standard 2D tickets began around ₹300– ₹400, hitting ₹2,200 for recliner seats, with the maximum touching nearly ₹2,400 (excluding taxes and other fees). IMAX tickets in the city go up to ₹1,130, making Gurugram one of the pricier markets in the Delhi NCR region.

Meanwhile, the opening day shows for Dhurandhar The Revenge started as early as 6:30 am in selected theatres across regions like Mumbai and Delhi NCR, some of the biggest Hindi film circuits in India.

Dhurandhar 2 paid preview Dhurandhar 2 held its paid preview shows on Wednesday and received an excellent response from celebrities and early audiences so far. The film collected ₹44 crore net from previews alone, reported film trade tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film has outperformed early predictions.