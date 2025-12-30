Dhurandhar to Kantara Chapter 1: A look at the 11 most talked-about Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films of 2025

The year 2025 proved to be a defining one for cinema, marked less by opening weekend numbers and more by the films that sparked sustained conversation across theatres, streaming platforms and social media. From ambitious Indian productions to high-profile fantasy releases, the most talked-about films of the year were those that connected deeply with audiences, travelled strongly on OTT after theatrical runs, and inspired debate, admiration and repeat viewings long after release.

[Please note that the following list is in no specific order.]

1. Dhurandhar Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, this espionage thriller emerged as the undisputed box office king of 2025, becoming the first film of the year to cross the ₹1,100 crore mark globally. The film’s gritty realism and high-octane action sequences redefined the spy genre in India.

According to Jio Studios, the film earned around ₹11.2 crore on its fourth Monday, pushing its domestic total to approximately ₹741.9 crore. Globally, the film’s earnings now stand at about ₹1,081 crore.

Beyond its theatrical dominance, the film was rumoured to release on Netflix on 30 January, 2026. Its success is attributed to a meticulously crafted script that favoured character depth over mindless spectacle, ensuring its status as a modern classic of Indian cinema.

The sequel of the film - ‘Dhurandhar Part 1: The Revenge’ - is all set to hit theatres on 19 March, 2026.

2. Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 Rishab Shetty’s prequel to the 2022 phenomenon proved that audiences are still deeply enthralled by "rooted" Indian storytelling. By grossing over ₹850 crore, it defied the usual "prequel fatigue" and became a massive success in both the South and the Hindi heartland.

The film’s exploration of ancient folklore and spectacular cinematography made it a "must-see" in IMAX theatres. On digital platforms, it shattered viewership records for Kannada cinema, maintaining a permanent spot in the top trending lists for months after its debut.

The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video, where it shattered regional viewership records for Kannada cinema.

3. Chhaava Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in this historical epic resonated powerfully with the masses, leading to an impressive ₹808 crore theatrical run. The film was lauded for its historical accuracy and emotional weight, marking a significant milestone for period dramas in Bollywood.

Its performance on OTT was equally robust; high completion rates on Netflix indicated that viewers were captivated by the lengthy narrative, further cementing Kaushal’s reputation as a formidable lead in large-scale productions.

Akshaye Khanna’s portrayal of Aurangzeb in Chhaava stood out as a definitive acting masterclass, marking a sophisticated comeback for the veteran performer. While much of the film’s promotion centred on Vicky Kaushal’s fiery energy, Khanna delivered a cold, calculating, and masterfully understated counterpoint that arguably anchored the film’s dramatic tension.

4. Saiyaara This musical romance, starring newcomer Ahaan Panday, became the most profitable film of 2025 in terms of Return on Investment (ROI). With a modest budget of ₹45 crore, it grossed nearly ₹580 crore, enjoying a staggering profit margin.

The film’s success was largely fuelled by a viral soundtrack that dominated social media reels and streaming services. As a result, it recorded some of the highest watch hours for a romantic drama on Netflix, proving that fresh faces and soulful music can still outmanoeuvre big-budget action blockbusters.

5. Coolie The collaboration between "Superstar" Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj delivered exactly what fans expected: a high-energy, stylish action spectacle. Grossing over ₹500 crore, it dominated the Tamil market and performed exceptionally well in international territories.

The film’s digital premiere on Prime Video was one of the biggest of the year, with millions of households tuning in within the first forty-eight hours, further highlighting the evergreen drawing power of Rajinikanth in the digital age.

On Amazon Prime Video, Coolie maintained a dominant position in the "Global Top 10" for several weeks, proving that the "Lokesh Cinematic Universe" (LCU) sensibilities, combined with Rajinikanth’s unparalleled stardom, could command massive watch hours across diverse linguistic demographics.

6. The Girlfriend The Girlfriend emerged as a significant milestone for Rashmika Mandanna, showcasing her ability to carry a high-concept psychological thriller with immense nuance. Moving away from her "National Crush" persona, Rashmika delivered a performance defined by layers of vulnerability and chilling intensity. The film, directed by Rahul Ravindran, was lauded for its subversion of typical romantic tropes, portraying a relationship that spirals into a claustrophobic obsession.

At the box office, The Girlfriend defied the traditional industry belief that female-led films are restricted to niche audiences. As positive word-of-mouth spread regarding the film's shocking second half, the screen count was doubled within the first week. By the end of its theatrical run, the film had grossed ₹29.2 crore worldwide.

7. Mahavatar Narsimha This film marked a historic turning point for Indian animation. Shattering the misconception that animated features are strictly for children, it grossed a monumental ₹326 crore.

Its portrayal of the Vishnu avatar using world-class CGI and traditional Indian aesthetics drew multi-generational families to the cinema. It currently holds the record for the highest-grossing Indian animated film of all time and remains a top choice for family viewing on streaming platforms.

The inclusion of Mahavatar Narsimha in the 2025 Oscars race marked a watershed moment for the Indian animation industry, finally shattering the global perception that Indian CG was merely a back-office for Hollywood studios. The film was officially submitted as India’s entry for Best Animated Feature Film, a category traditionally dominated by giants like Disney and Studio Ghibli.

8. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra The Malayalam industry celebrated a historic milestone with this grounded superhero film. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lokah Chapter 1 became the first female-led Malayalam production to cross the ₹300 crore threshold.

Its success was driven by its unique "human-first" approach to the superhero genre, which resonated with a global audience on Prime Video. The film’s profitability and cultural impact have already led to the announcement of an expanded cinematic universe.

The film's journey from a modest ₹30 crore production to a ₹303 crore global hit is now studied as a masterclass in organic marketing. It initially gained traction through a "slow-burn" theatrical release, where glowing word-of-mouth regarding its climax—a ten-minute sequence of celestial wonder—turned it into a national sensation. Upon its digital arrival on Amazon Prime Video, Lokah recorded the highest "first-time" viewership for a Malayalam film in non-South Indian markets, particularly trending in Europe and South America.

9. Homebound ‘Homebound’ emerged as one of 2025’s most talked-about films, earning widespread acclaim both on the festival circuit and with global audiences.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, the drama premiered to a nine-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival and went on to secure the second runner-up International People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, signalling strong international interest.

It was also selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards, further cementing its stature among the year’s most significant releases. Critics and audiences praised the film’s emotionally rich portrayal of friendship, dignity and systemic inequality against the backdrop of rural India, with many highlighting its powerful performances and nuanced storytelling.

On streaming platform Netflix, Homebound sustained its cultural resonance, with substantial viewing hours and discussions highlighting its impact beyond traditional box office metrics, making it a definitive cinematic achievement of 2025.

10. Superboys of Malegaon Superboys of Malegaon stood out in 2025 as one of the most talked-about Indian films of the year, earning widespread praise from critics and audiences alike for its heartfelt storytelling and authentic portrayal of grassroots filmmaking. Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, the drama-comedy follows a group of friends from the small town of Malegaon who dare to make their own film, capturing both the passion and struggles of amateur cinema in a narrative rooted in real life. The film’s positive reception was reflected in its critical acclaim, including an 87 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes and strong reviews that highlighted its charm, energy and emotional depth.

Beyond critical circles, Superboys of Malegaon achieved rare international recognition for an Indian production by securing a place in Letterboxd’s Top 50 Films of 2025, ranking among the only Indian entries on a global list of the year’s best films.

It was also honoured as Best Feature Film at the National Indian Film Festival of Australia, reinforcing its appeal with festival audiences and film communities abroad.

The movie’s success carried into the streaming era after its theatrical run, where it attracted significant OTT viewing hours on platforms such as Prime Video, earning praise for its engaging narrative, performances and celebration of friendship and creativity. Part of its buzz stemmed from the strong ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav and Vineet Kumar Singh, whose portrayals added depth and relatability to the story.

11. Court: State v/s A Nobody Pawan Kalyan’s legal drama Court: State vs A Nobody became one of the biggest Telugu cinema successes of 2025, defying expectations for a modest, content-driven film to triumph at the box office. The courtroom story, presented by actor-producer Nani and starring Priyadarshi alongside Harsh Roshan and Sridevi, opened strongly with collections around ₹4.15 crore on its first day and grew through the opening weekend to approximately ₹14.8 crore domestically by Day 3, thanks to positive word-of-mouth and strong occupancy in key Telugu markets.

Beyond theatrical takings, Court secured a lucrative Netflix deal worth about ₹8 crore, among the highest digital rights values for a Telugu film of its type, boosting its total revenues and industry impact.