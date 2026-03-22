Dhurandhar tops Screen awards nominations with 24 nods; full list inside

The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 nominations have been unveiled, setting the stage for one of the biggest celebrations of Hindi cinema and OTT content this year. The awards ceremony, scheduled to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, will honour standout performances and technical excellence from 2025 across 31 categories.

Leading the nominations tally is Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which has secured an impressive 24 nods, making it the most nominated film this year. The film’s dominance spans major categories including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, and several technical awards such as cinematography, editing, sound design and special effects.

Close on its heels is Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, which has earned 17 nominations. The film, featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has found recognition across acting, music and technical categories, signalling a strong debut performance. Meanwhile, Neeraj Ghaywan’s critically acclaimed Homebound has secured 15 nominations, reinforcing its position as a favourite among critics and awards juries alike.

In the acting categories, the competition appears particularly intense this year. The Best Actor (Male) category includes names such as Ranveer Singh for Dhurandhar, Vicky Kaushal for Chhaava, and Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa for Homebound. Manoj Bajpayee and Adarsh Gourav also feature in the lineup, reflecting a diverse mix of mainstream and performance-driven cinema.

On the female side, nominees for Best Actor (Female) include Triptii Dimri, Yami Gautam Dhar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte and Kriti Sanon, among others. The OTT categories also showcase a strong presence of female-led narratives, with actors like Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh earning nominations.

The Best Film category sees Dhurandhar competing with titles such as Dhadak 2, Haq, Homebound, Saiyaara, Sitaare Zameen Par, Superboys of Malegaon and Chhaava. This wide-ranging list reflects the evolving landscape of Hindi cinema, where big-budget spectacles coexist with content-driven storytelling.

In the technical categories, Dhurandhar continues its strong showing with nominations in Best Background Score, Cinematography, Costume Design, Editing and Sound Design, among others. Its presence across these segments suggests a well-rounded production that has resonated with both audiences and industry professionals.

The awards also highlight emerging talent. Sara Arjun has been nominated in the Breakthrough New Actor (Female) category for Dhurandhar, while Ahaan Panday features in the male debut category for Saiyaara. These nominations point to a new generation of actors making their mark in the industry.

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Beyond films, the OTT segment continues to gain prominence, with categories dedicated to Best OTT Film, acting performances and screenplay writing. Titles such as Stolen, Mrs and The Mehta Boys are among those recognised, underlining the growing importance of streaming platforms in shaping contemporary storytelling.

The nominations this year reflect both scale and diversity—big-ticket entertainers, socially relevant dramas and digital-first narratives all find space on the list. However, a key question remains: do high nomination counts necessarily translate into wins, or will jury preferences tilt towards more nuanced, critically acclaimed films?