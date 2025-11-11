Subscribe

Dhurandhar trailer launch postponed in light of Delhi blast; team issues statement

A blast near Delhi's Red Fort area killed at least 12 people and injuring several and even gutting multiple vehicles.

Sneha Biswas
Published11 Nov 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.
Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.(Jio Studios)

The trailer of Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film, Dhurandhar, was set to release on Wednesday. However, the makers have decided to push the trailer launch event after the fatal blast in Delhi. On Tuesday night, the national capital witnessed a powerful explosion near the Red Fort, Delhi.

Dhurandhar team issues statement about trailer launch

In light of the situation, the Dhurandhar team issued a statement. Extending condolences to the victims and their families, the production team, Jio Studios' statement read, “The Dhurandhar Trailer Launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed, as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday's Delhi blast.”

When will Dhurandhar trailer release?

The makers are yet to announce a new date for the trailer release.

"The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon. Thank you for your understanding. Jio Studios, B62 Studios & Team Dhurandhar (sic)," the statement also added.

“Important Update From Team Dhurandhar,” read the caption of the official post.

(This is a developing story)

