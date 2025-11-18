Dhurandhar trailer out: Ranveer Singh's action drama mesmerises cinelovers – ‘THIS is cinema’

The official trailer for Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated action drama movie, Dhurandhar, was released on Tuesday, November 18, and the cinelovers just can't keep calm.

Within minutes of the trailer's release, netizens deemed the movie a blockbuster hit and showered praise on the star cast, especially Akshaye Khanna, who plays the antagonist in Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar is set to release in theatres on December 5, followed by a Netflix premiere.

Watch Dhurandhar trailer here:

Dhurandhar trailer early reviews: Mesmerised by the action-packed trailer, social media users said that the movie was pure cinema.

“THIS is cinema!! This is Ranveer!! This is madness!!” said a user.

“In Dhurandhar Cast: Super Star ❎ Pure, Raw Talent ✅🔥” added another.

One netizen said, “This one is going to fire the side characters literally nailed it.”

“Aditya Dhar, you’ve already won the whole game, man!” said another.

A user said, “Oh my god, I'm speechless! Is this just a movie trailer? What about the character? Ranveer has done it again! I'm so excited! A blockbuster movie is coming.”

“Whatttttt the 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯” added another captivated viewer.

Showering praise on Khanna, a user said, “Akshay Khanna nailed it bro.”

“Baapre, Akhay khanna was there just for Aura Farming,” added another.

Ranveer Singh fans were also in for a delightful action, and exclaimed, “Ranveer king is back”.

“Ranveer’s first 1000cr Film Loading,” claimed another fan.

Viewers also used terms like “Mindblowing,” “Super duper hit,” and “Dhamakedar” to describe the trailer.

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar, directed, written, and co-produced by Uri fame Aditya Dhar, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

In addition to Ranveer Singh in the lead, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, alongside Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

In a series of first-look posters for the Dhurandhar stars, the makers have introduced the cast as: