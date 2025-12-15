Subscribe

Dhurandhar vs Chhaava box office collection Day 10: Who won, Akshaye Khanna or Vicky Kaushal?

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, featuring Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh, has become the third Bollywood film to enter the 300-crore club. Let's see where it stands after 10 days against Chhaava, the top-grossing Hindi movie of 2025.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated15 Dec 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Advertisement
Dhurandhar vs Chhaava box office collection Day 10: Who won, Akshaye Khanna or Vicky Kaushal?
Dhurandhar vs Chhaava box office collection Day 10: Who won, Akshaye Khanna or Vicky Kaushal? (Screengrabs from YouTube/Maddock Films/B62 Studios)

Aditya Dhar has struck gold with Dhurandhar, starring Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan and others. This is his second directorial after Uri: The Surgical Strike, which also fared impressively at the box office.

Now, let’s have a comparative study between Dhurandhar and Chhaava, the top-grossing Hindi film of 2025. These are India net box office collections, as reported by Sacnilk.

Also Read | Dhurandhar OTT release: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh's film online

Both Dhurandhar and Chhaava opened strongly at the box office, but Chhaava had a slightly bigger start. On Day 1, Chhaava collected 31 crore while Dhurandhar opened at 28 crore.

Advertisement

The gap widened over the first weekend. By Sunday, Chhaava reached 48.5 crore, compared to Dhurandhar’s 43 crore, showing stronger weekend traction.

Weekday trends for both films saw sharp drops on Monday, which is typical. Dhurandhar fell to 23.25 crore, a drop of nearly 46%. Chhaava dipped slightly more to 24 crore, down over 50% from Sunday.

Also Read | Dhurandhar vs URI Collection: Who’s winning, Vicky Kaushal or Akshaye Khanna?

However, Dhurandhar stabilised better through the week, holding steady at around 27 crore from Tuesday to Thursday. Chhaava showed more fluctuation, rising on Wednesday ( 23 crore) but dropping sharply again on Thursday ( 13.25 crore).

Advertisement

At the end of Week 1, Chhaava led with 219.25 crore, ahead of Dhurandhar’s 207.25 crore.

In the second weekend, both films bounced back strongly. Dhurandhar surged to 53 crore on its second Saturday and 58 crore on Sunday, showing exceptional momentum. Chhaava also saw a strong second Saturday at 44 crore but dropped to 40 crore on Sunday.

Also Read | ‘Can I watch Dhurandhar with my brother?’: Reddit girl gets hilarious replies

Dhurandhar vs Chhaava

Overall, Chhaava maintained an early lead due to a stronger opening and Week 1 total ( 219.25 crore). While falling behind the Vicky Kaushal movie in Week 1 ( 207.25 crore), Dhurandhar showed better consistency. It experienced a stronger second weekend surge.

Advertisement

So far, Dhurandhar has earned 350.75 crore. It has now become the third Bollywood movie to enter the 300-crore club. In 10 days, Chhaava minted 399.50 crore.

Chhaava had a slightly-lower budget of 120 crore. Dhurandhar, of which the sequel has already been announced, reportedly has a budget of 280 crore for both films.

 
 
EntertainmentBollywood NewsBollywood Films
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentDhurandhar vs Chhaava box office collection Day 10: Who won, Akshaye Khanna or Vicky Kaushal?
Read Next Story