Dhurandhar vs Chhaava box office collection Day 10: Who won, Akshaye Khanna or Vicky Kaushal?

Aditya Dhar has struck gold with Dhurandhar, starring Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan and others. This is his second directorial after Uri: The Surgical Strike, which also fared impressively at the box office.

Now, let’s have a comparative study between Dhurandhar and Chhaava, the top-grossing Hindi film of 2025. These are India net box office collections, as reported by Sacnilk.

Both Dhurandhar and Chhaava opened strongly at the box office, but Chhaava had a slightly bigger start. On Day 1, Chhaava collected ₹31 crore while Dhurandhar opened at ₹28 crore.

The gap widened over the first weekend. By Sunday, Chhaava reached ₹48.5 crore, compared to Dhurandhar’s ₹43 crore, showing stronger weekend traction.

Weekday trends for both films saw sharp drops on Monday, which is typical. Dhurandhar fell to ₹23.25 crore, a drop of nearly 46%. Chhaava dipped slightly more to ₹24 crore, down over 50% from Sunday.

However, Dhurandhar stabilised better through the week, holding steady at around ₹27 crore from Tuesday to Thursday. Chhaava showed more fluctuation, rising on Wednesday ( ₹23 crore) but dropping sharply again on Thursday ( ₹13.25 crore).

At the end of Week 1, Chhaava led with ₹219.25 crore, ahead of Dhurandhar’s ₹207.25 crore.

In the second weekend, both films bounced back strongly. Dhurandhar surged to ₹53 crore on its second Saturday and ₹58 crore on Sunday, showing exceptional momentum. Chhaava also saw a strong second Saturday at ₹44 crore but dropped to ₹40 crore on Sunday.

Dhurandhar vs Chhaava Overall, Chhaava maintained an early lead due to a stronger opening and Week 1 total ( ₹219.25 crore). While falling behind the Vicky Kaushal movie in Week 1 ( ₹207.25 crore), Dhurandhar showed better consistency. It experienced a stronger second weekend surge.

So far, Dhurandhar has earned ₹350.75 crore. It has now become the third Bollywood movie to enter the ₹300-crore club. In 10 days, Chhaava minted ₹399.50 crore.