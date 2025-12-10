Dhurandhar vs URI: The Surgical Strike box office collection Day 6: Who’s winning, Vicky Kaushal or Akshaye Khanna?

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has completed five days at the box office. It saw a massive drop on Day 6, according to the initial data by Sacnilk.

The spy thriller, starring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Ranveer Singh, opened strongly on Friday with ₹28 crore. It saw steady growth over the weekend.

On Saturday, the figure rose to ₹32 crore, and on Sunday, it climbed further to ₹43 crore. It showed strong word of mouth and solid audience pull across regions.

The weekday trend for the Dhurandhar movie has been mixed. Monday's drop was sharp, to ₹23.25 crore, representing a decline of almost 46% from Sunday. A Monday drop is expected. Still, the movie managed to earn a significant amount.

Tuesday recovered slightly with ₹27 crore. But, Wednesday saw a major decline. The collection fell to ₹10.46 crore, representing a nearly 61% drop from Tuesday. This steep fall marked the film’s weakest day so far. The total India net box office collection stands at ₹163.71 crore.

However, one must understand that the present number is far from being conclusive. The numbers will definitely improve as a significant portion of the box office collection will be added later at night.

Dhurandhar vs URI: The Surgical Strike Aditya Dhar’s debut movie, URI: The Surgical Strike, also showed a strong start at the box office even though the numbers were much lower.

The film opened at ₹8.20 crore on Friday and saw a sharp increase on Saturday. It generated ₹12.43 crore, marking a significant rise of 51.59%. Sunday added another lift as collections reached ₹15.10 crore.

The weekday trend shifted as Monday dropped to ₹10.71 crore. Tuesday slipped to ₹9.66 crore again. Wednesday saw the steepest fall, with the film collecting ₹7.83 crore.

During the first six days, the film collected ₹63.93 crore. The movie, made with a budget of ₹25 crore, collected 2.5 times its budget in the first six days. Remember, this was India’s net collection. The worldwide box office collection was much higher.

However, it’s not the case for Dhurandhar. The 2025 movie was made with a much larger budget of ₹140 crore. According to Bollywood Hungama, the movie grossed ₹233.84 crore in its first five days.

A movie typically needs double its budget to break even. Uri managed to do it and even make a profit. Dhurandhar, however, has not yet managed to recover its costs, primarily due to its high budget.