Subscribe

Dhurandhar vs URI: The Surgical Strike box office collection Day 6: Who’s winning, Vicky Kaushal or Akshaye Khanna?

Dhurandhar faces challenges in recovering its 140 crore budget. Despite strong initial interest, its total India net collection is still way behind its break-even point.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published10 Dec 2025, 06:31 PM IST
Advertisement
Dhurandhar vs URI: The Surgical Strike box office collection Day 6: Check who’s winning, Vicky Kaushal or Akshaye Khanna
Dhurandhar vs URI: The Surgical Strike box office collection Day 6: Check who’s winning, Vicky Kaushal or Akshaye Khanna(Instagram/adityadharfilms)

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has completed five days at the box office. It saw a massive drop on Day 6, according to the initial data by Sacnilk.

The spy thriller, starring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Ranveer Singh, opened strongly on Friday with 28 crore. It saw steady growth over the weekend.

Also Read | Did Akshaye Khanna overshadow Ranveer in Dhurandhar — or was it the plan?

On Saturday, the figure rose to 32 crore, and on Sunday, it climbed further to 43 crore. It showed strong word of mouth and solid audience pull across regions.

Advertisement

The weekday trend for the Dhurandhar movie has been mixed. Monday's drop was sharp, to 23.25 crore, representing a decline of almost 46% from Sunday. A Monday drop is expected. Still, the movie managed to earn a significant amount.

Tuesday recovered slightly with 27 crore. But, Wednesday saw a major decline. The collection fell to 10.46 crore, representing a nearly 61% drop from Tuesday. This steep fall marked the film’s weakest day so far. The total India net box office collection stands at 163.71 crore.

Also Read | Akshaye Khanna sets the internet on fire as 'Sher-e-Baloch' in Dhurandhar

However, one must understand that the present number is far from being conclusive. The numbers will definitely improve as a significant portion of the box office collection will be added later at night.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar vs URI: The Surgical Strike

Aditya Dhar’s debut movie, URI: The Surgical Strike, also showed a strong start at the box office even though the numbers were much lower.

The film opened at 8.20 crore on Friday and saw a sharp increase on Saturday. It generated 12.43 crore, marking a significant rise of 51.59%. Sunday added another lift as collections reached 15.10 crore.

The weekday trend shifted as Monday dropped to 10.71 crore. Tuesday slipped to 9.66 crore again. Wednesday saw the steepest fall, with the film collecting 7.83 crore.

Also Read | Dhurandhar: Akshaye Khanna carried oxygen cylinder while filming FA9LA song

During the first six days, the film collected 63.93 crore. The movie, made with a budget of 25 crore, collected 2.5 times its budget in the first six days. Remember, this was India’s net collection. The worldwide box office collection was much higher.

Advertisement

However, it’s not the case for Dhurandhar. The 2025 movie was made with a much larger budget of 140 crore. According to Bollywood Hungama, the movie grossed 233.84 crore in its first five days.

A movie typically needs double its budget to break even. Uri managed to do it and even make a profit. Dhurandhar, however, has not yet managed to recover its costs, primarily due to its high budget.

Nevertheless, the movie has a massive interest among Bollywood fans. It is likely to earn much higher in the coming days.

 
 
Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentDhurandhar vs URI: The Surgical Strike box office collection Day 6: Who’s winning, Vicky Kaushal or Akshaye Khanna?
Read Next Story