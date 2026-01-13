Dhurandhar WO Box Office Day 40: Ranveer Singh starrer challenges Stree 2, beats Jawan, Uri within 3 days of sixth week

Dhurandhar, the spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh, continued its long theatrical run into its 40th day with a slower weekday performance but maintained its position as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025.

Dhurandhar domestic collection day 40 According to figures from trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned approximately ₹1.65 crore on Day 40 (Tuesday), bringing its total theatrical gross to around ₹809.65 crore in India alone. These returns reflect the typical tapering that occurs well into later weeks of release, even for major hits.

On its 37th day (Saturday), Dhurandhar collected ₹5.75 crore, followed by ₹6.15 crore on Sunday. Numbers then softened on Day 39 (Monday) with ₹2.35 crore before the latest estimates for Day 40. The occupancy data for Hindi (2D) screenings shows modest attendance: morning shows around 9.78 per cent, afternoon 19.25 per cent and evening 20.33 per cent, with no night show figures reported in many locations.

Dhurandhar has delivered one of the most striking sixth-week performances seen in Hindi cinema, overtaking the full sixth-week totals of several major blockbusters within just three days. Over its sixth Friday to Sunday, the Ranveer Singh starrer collected ₹15.4 crore, already surpassing the entire sixth-week runs of Uri: The Surgical Strike ( ₹11.59 crore) and Jawan ( ₹10.59 crore).

With this, the film has firmly positioned itself among the top performers, now closing in on Stree 2, which still holds the all-time sixth-week record. The rapid overtake of films once considered benchmarks underlines the exceptional staying power of Dhurandhar at the box office.

Dhurandhar worldwide collection By the end of its 39th day in cinemas, Dhurandhar had recorded an estimated worldwide collection of ₹1,259.50 crore, underlining its status as one of the biggest commercial successes in recent Indian cinema. The Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller has shown exceptional staying power at the box office, continuing to attract audiences well beyond its opening weeks.

Industry analysts note that Dhurandhar has defied expectations by maintaining a strong theatrical presence well beyond the opening month. While most films see a sharp drop after the first few weeks, Dhurandhar recorded continued audience interest during weekends and significant milestones, including entry into the ₹1,000 crore worldwide club earlier in its run.

Film overview and cast Dhurandhar was written, co-produced and directed by Aditya Dhar, and released on 5 December 2025. The film was co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

The cast boasts notable actors including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal alongside Ranveer Singh. The story centres on an undercover agent’s mission infiltrating criminal and terror networks in Karachi, drawing from real geopolitical events and historical terror incidents over the past few decades.

Critics responded with mixed-to-positive reviews on release, praising the performances, action sequences and technical craftsmanship. Some criticism was levelled at the film’s pacing and length, but overall the general box office trend suggests strong audience engagement with the core narrative and production values.

Overseas reception and distribution issues The film’s international run had unique dynamics. Dhurandhar was banned in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and others, due to sensitivities around its content, limiting its earnings potential in those regions.

Despite this, it performed well in key overseas markets such as North America, the UK, Australia and Canada, where significant box office returns helped bolster its global figures. Reports indicate the overseas segment contributed meaningfully to the film’s overall gross.

Records and industry standing For weeks, Dhurandhar steadily climbed various box office charts. Industry trackers confirmed it became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, surpassing contemporaries such as Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 and Chhaava in worldwide receipts. It also set new benchmarks for a Hindi film’s extended run, maintaining interest through successive weekends and retaining robust footfall during key holiday periods.

Dhurandhar is poised to leave a lasting legacy in Bollywood’s commercial history, not only for its box office achievements but also for its influence on the spy-genre trend in Indian cinema. As it completes its theatrical journey and transitions to streaming platforms, the film’s financial success will likely be referenced as a benchmark for future big-budget projects.

