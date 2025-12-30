Dhurandhar’s Day 25 box office collection vs Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri vs Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Subscribe

Dhurandhar’s Day 25 box office collection: Aditya Dhar's film earned more on its release day than what Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri collected in its first 5 days. Check numbers for Kapil Sharma's movie as well.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated30 Dec 2025, 07:37 AM IST
Dhurandhar has completed 25 days at the Indian box office. And, the numbers continue to be staggering.

The Aditya Dhar movie opened very well, earning 28 crore on its first day. It showed steady growth across the first weekend. Day 3 was its best early jump with 43 crore. It pushed the Week 1 total to a solid 207.25 crore.

Week 2 turned out even stronger. The film experienced impressive gains, particularly on its second weekend. It collected 253.25 crore in Week 2, a rise of more than 22% from Week 1. That weekend pushed the film into the top tier of 2025 releases.

Week 3 slowed but still remained healthy. There were fluctuations, with some sharp drops on weekdays. But, the weekend again showed recovery. Week 3 closed at 172 crore, a strong number for the third week of any large film.

Also Read | Dhurandhar Collections Day 24: Aditya Dhar’s movie breaks another record

By the start of Week 4, collections naturally softened. Still, the movie added 15 crore, 20.5 crore and 22.5 crore over the fourth weekend. Day 25 saw an estimated 10.5 crore, pushing the final 25-day total to 701 crore (India net).

The Akshaye Khanna-starrer is now number 2 in all-time India net box office collections. Pushpa 2 is at number 1 with 812.14 crore.

Dhurandhar’s worldwide box office collection is now 1,078 crore. It is yet to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( 1,160 crore). But, it has surpassed SRK’s Pathaan ( 1,055 crore).

Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller has also surpassed recent blockbusters like Kalki 2898 AD ( 1042.25 crore), Animal ( 915 crore), Stree 2 ( 857.15 crore) and Chhaava ( 807.91 crore).

Dhurandhar vs Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Dhurandhar’s Day 25 box office collection was higher than the opening day numbers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The romantic comedy, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, collected 7.75 crore on its release day (Thursday).

Also Read | Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release: When & where to stream

The first Friday saw a 32.26% dip as the film collected 5.25 crore. Saturday saw a minor recovery with 5.5 crore while Sunday went 9.09% lower with 5 crore.

According to early estimates, the Dharma movie earned just 1.75 crore on its first Monday. The total 5-day collection now stands at 25.25 crore, lower than Dhurandhar’s opening day box office numbers.

Dhurandhar vs Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

The Dhurandhar storm apparently affected Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The movie opened with 1.85 crore on Friday. On Saturday, collections rose to 2.5 crore while Sunday was the strongest day with 2.9 crore.

Also Read | Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 review: Kapil Sharma sequel leaves netizens divided

Monday brought only 90 lakh, a fall of nearly 70%. Tuesday improved slightly to 1.1 crore. By Wednesday and Thursday, the numbers dropped again to 85 lakh and 75 lakh. Overall, the total for Week 1 stood at 10.85 crore.

The second week saw a sharp crash. Friday (Day 8) brought only 18 lakh, a massive 76% drop from the previous day. Saturday saw a small jump to 25 lakh, and Sunday rose again to 35 lakh. By Monday (Day 11), the collection fell to just 13 lakh crore.

After 11 days, the comedy’s estimated total is 11.9 crore, slightly better than Dhurandhar’s Day 25 box office collection.

Even in the 4th week, the interest in ‘Dhurandhar’ remained high on Google India between 27 December and 29 December:

Highest Day 25 collection

After ruling the historical box office charts for many days, Dhurandhar fell behind two movies on Day 25. Even on Day 24, Dhurandhar minted the highest box office collection in Bollywood history. It earned 22.25 crore on Day 24. The second best, Pushpa 2, stood way behind with 10 crore.

However, on Day 25, Dhurandhar was ranked third with 10.75 crore. Pushpa 2 rules the chart with 12.25 crore while Stree 2 is at number 2 with 11 crore.

