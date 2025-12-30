Dhurandhar’s Day 25 box office collection vs Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri vs Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Dhurandhar has completed 25 days at the Indian box office. And, the numbers continue to be staggering.

The Aditya Dhar movie opened very well, earning ₹28 crore on its first day. It showed steady growth across the first weekend. Day 3 was its best early jump with ₹43 crore. It pushed the Week 1 total to a solid ₹207.25 crore.

Week 2 turned out even stronger. The film experienced impressive gains, particularly on its second weekend. It collected ₹253.25 crore in Week 2, a rise of more than 22% from Week 1. That weekend pushed the film into the top tier of 2025 releases.

Week 3 slowed but still remained healthy. There were fluctuations, with some sharp drops on weekdays. But, the weekend again showed recovery. Week 3 closed at ₹172 crore, a strong number for the third week of any large film.

By the start of Week 4, collections naturally softened. Still, the movie added ₹15 crore, ₹20.5 crore and ₹22.5 crore over the fourth weekend. Day 25 saw an estimated ₹10.5 crore, pushing the final 25-day total to ₹701 crore (India net).

The Akshaye Khanna-starrer is now number 2 in all-time India net box office collections. Pushpa 2 is at number 1 with ₹812.14 crore.

Dhurandhar’s worldwide box office collection is now ₹1,078 crore. It is yet to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( ₹1,160 crore). But, it has surpassed SRK’s Pathaan ( ₹1,055 crore).

Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller has also surpassed recent blockbusters like Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹1042.25 crore), Animal ( ₹915 crore), Stree 2 ( ₹857.15 crore) and Chhaava ( ₹807.91 crore).

Dhurandhar vs Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Dhurandhar’s Day 25 box office collection was higher than the opening day numbers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The romantic comedy, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, collected ₹7.75 crore on its release day (Thursday).

The first Friday saw a 32.26% dip as the film collected ₹5.25 crore. Saturday saw a minor recovery with ₹5.5 crore while Sunday went 9.09% lower with ₹5 crore.

According to early estimates, the Dharma movie earned just ₹1.75 crore on its first Monday. The total 5-day collection now stands at ₹25.25 crore, lower than Dhurandhar’s opening day box office numbers.

Dhurandhar vs Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 The Dhurandhar storm apparently affected Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The movie opened with ₹1.85 crore on Friday. On Saturday, collections rose to ₹2.5 crore while Sunday was the strongest day with ₹2.9 crore.

Monday brought only ₹90 lakh, a fall of nearly 70%. Tuesday improved slightly to ₹1.1 crore. By Wednesday and Thursday, the numbers dropped again to ₹85 lakh and ₹75 lakh. Overall, the total for Week 1 stood at ₹10.85 crore.

The second week saw a sharp crash. Friday (Day 8) brought only ₹18 lakh, a massive 76% drop from the previous day. Saturday saw a small jump to ₹25 lakh, and Sunday rose again to ₹35 lakh. By Monday (Day 11), the collection fell to just ₹13 lakh crore.

After 11 days, the comedy’s estimated total is ₹11.9 crore, slightly better than Dhurandhar’s Day 25 box office collection.

Even in the 4th week, the interest in ‘Dhurandhar’ remained high on Google India between 27 December and 29 December:

Highest Day 25 collection After ruling the historical box office charts for many days, Dhurandhar fell behind two movies on Day 25. Even on Day 24, Dhurandhar minted the highest box office collection in Bollywood history. It earned ₹22.25 crore on Day 24. The second best, Pushpa 2, stood way behind with ₹10 crore.

However, on Day 25, Dhurandhar was ranked third with ₹10.75 crore. Pushpa 2 rules the chart with ₹12.25 crore while Stree 2 is at number 2 with ₹11 crore.