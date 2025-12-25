Dhurandhar's raging storm stirs excitement for Part 2 — Internet awaits 'even brutal' Hamza's face-off with Major Iqbal

Dhurandhar 2 is set to unite India from north to south as it is slated to make pan-India release. The most awaited sequel of the high-octane drama will premiere next year in multiple languages besides Hindi. As Ranveer Singh's savage spy saga continues its impressive run at the box office, social media users cannot keep calm and are expressing their views on what to expect from Bollywood's most anticipated film of the upcoming year.

Internet expects ‘real dhamaka’ with Hamzah as Lyari's ruler in Dhurandhar Part 2 A user wrote, “Part 1 was just a teaser. Real madness will begin in part 2. Jaskirat Singh Rangi, Hamzah as Lyari's ruler & his face-off with Major Iqbal. Peak cinema on the way. Just can't wait for March 19.”

Another user remarked, “Dhurandhar 2 Will Be Even Brutal.”

A third user stated, “The confrontation between Hamza and Major Iqbal gotta be lit. Can't wait for Dhurandhar 2 already 🔥.”

A fourth comment read, “Can't wait for confrontation of Hamza and Major Iqbal. These glimpses of Dhurandhar 2 are everything I'm looking forward to 🔥”

A fifth user stated, "Tum logon ke pathake khatm hogaye toh main dhamaka shuru karun 😈 Part 1 was just a pathaka. Part 2 gonna be real dhamaka 🔥💥 🤣.#Dhurandhar Come fast march 2026 !!"

Dhurandhar 2 release date Set for 19 March 2026 release, Dhurandhar 2 will make grand premiere on the occasion of Eid amid clash with Yash's Toxic. In stark contrast to the first part which was released only in Hindi, the sequel will premiere in 4 south Indian languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave a stellar 4.5 star rating, announced the latest update. Taking to X, he wrote, “'DHURANDHAR 2' TO RELEASE IN HINDI + *ALL* SOUTH INDIAN LANGUAGES."

Revealing that the highly anticipated spy saga is in post-production stage, he stated, "The storm is set to return... This time, everywhere. #Dhurandhar2, slated for a grand #Eid release on 19 March 2026, will release *simultaneously* in #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Kannada, and #Malayalam.”

Dhurandhar continues its box office rampage Bankrolled by Lokesh Dhar, the movie made on a budget of ₹250 crore is re-writing history by setting new records. It entered the top 10 list of highest grossing Indian movies worldwide and is set to breach ₹1000 crore mark during Christmas weekend. During its 20-day run in theatres, the movie minted ₹935.75 crore gross worldwide, Sacnilk reported.

As Dhurandhar continues its box office rampage, film business analyst Sumit Kadel wrote, “With a Day 17 worldwide gross of ₹870 Cr, Dhurandhar is now set to comfortably cross the ₹1,000 Cr mark during the Christmas weekend itself.”