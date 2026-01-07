Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait, Akshaye Khanna reveals his ‘no diet’ routine at 50: ‘Two meals, daal-chawal, anything sweet’

Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait, Akshaye Khanna, is the most successful Bollywood actor of the year, considering the back-to-back success of his films, Chhaava and Dhurandhar. While the lead actors changed in both films, it was Khanna as the prime antagonist who remained constant. So, what is the secret of his success?

Neither a jam-packed shooting schedule nor extravagant hours in the gym, Akshaye Khanna prefers to keep it simple. The Rehman Dakait from Dhurandhar prefers to live a fuss-free life, and so is his diet.

Akshaye Khanna's diet: Lunch, Dinner, Tea The 50-year-old actor revealed to Bollywood Hungama that he usually skips breakfast and even evening snacks. For decades, he said he has been having only two meals a day. “For as long as I can remember, even today, I never eat breakfast. I go straight to lunch and then dinner, and even between lunch and dinner I don't eat anything at all, not even a sandwich or a biscuit,” the Dhurandhar actor told the portal.

While there is no evening meal for the actor, he enjoys his daily dose of caffeine.

"In the evening, I just have a cup of tea, that's it.”

Everything Akshaye Khanna eats everyday Although nothing fancy, Khanna is very serious about his diet. What does his everyday meal look like? He shared his love for home-cooked food, including daal-chawal. While his lunch and dinner are wholesome and structured, they are also simple.

“For lunch, I mostly eat dal and rice with one vegetable and one chicken or fish or some non-veg dish,” he said. Similarly, his dinner is also uncomplicated. “At night I usually eat roti with one vegetable and one chicken dish, and that's what I mostly eat,” he added.

While Akshaye Khanna's meals are straightforward, he likes treating himself to any dessert. Talking about his favourites foods, he shared, “My favourite foods are lychee, bhindi and cake.” Unlike celebrity diets, he sticks to rotis and grains in the age of no-gluten and vegan eating trends. "Sometimes I do it, but mostly I prefer normal roti,” he added.

Guilty pleasures and favourite foods But, do you know what is that one thing that Khanna can indulge in at any time of the day? Sweets. Khanna said, "I can eat anything sweet.”

With his diet, Akshaye Khanna also swears by his 10 hours of rest. "I sleep about 10 hours a day,” he revealed.

Khanna recently landed in a controversy over his exit from Drishyam 3.

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak alleged that the actor and the makers had a disagreement over Khanna's look and remuneration. Reportedly, he walked out despite signing an agreement.