Dia Mirza reacts to trolls attacking her over post for Sonam Wangchuk: ‘Ignore karo’

Actor Dia Mirza is one of the Bollywood actors who extended support to activist Sonam Wangchuk after he was removed from Jantar Mantar and shifted to a hospital by Delhi Police. She posted in favour of the student protest and wrote on Instagram, “I support Sonam ji’s demand for dialogue. I support his right to protest.”

Advertisement

Dia Mirza backs Sonam Wangchuk and students While a section of people praised Dia Mirza for her stand, a few trolling comments were also spotted online. Some also questioned Mirza's silence over the matter until Saturday. Responding to them, the actor urged her fans to either respond to the trolls with respect or ignore them.

On Saturday, the Ikka actor took to her Instagram account and shared a note which read, “I stand with the students of this nation. I support the right to peaceful protest. I stand by the demand for accountability, transparency and reforms in our education system. I stand with Sonam Wangchuk, Neha, Ameen and Manish.”

Alongside the note, Mirza said she would continue to stand in solidarity with the students amid the ongoing protest in Delhi and other parts of the country,

Advertisement

“I have been and will continue to support the students of my country. I hear you, I see you, I stand by you. I support Sonam ji’s demand for dialogue. I support his right to protest. @wangchuksworld,” her caption read.

Advertisement

Critics to Dia Mirza To this, a user wrote in the comment section, “Hi Diya, I wanted to ask you something. During incidents like the Pulwama terrorist attack ,Pahalgam attack etc I didn’t see you take a public stand or make any post. Your silence on these issues feels biased.” “Thodi late kar di hai lekin achcha hai (you are a little late but good that you spoke),” added another.

Responding to the mixed reaction in the comment section, Dia Mirza finally wrote, “The trolls and sponsored bots have arrived. Respond to them if they are real people. But only respectfully and with grace. Baaki ignore karo.”

On Sunday, she further amplified her stance. Taking to the same comment sections, Mirza added, “Yesterday was Mandela Day… Madiba was inspired by Gandhi. These extraordinary men brought about revolutionary change by peaceful protest and resistance against oppression. Sonam ji was taken away without his consent, by force from the site of peaceful protest.”

Advertisement

Celebs who supported Sonam Wangchuk Besides Dia Mirza, a handful of Indian celebrities came out in support of Wangchuk. Among them were singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, who said, "Have you ever seen such a thing? Sonam ji was forcibly taken away. These people are ruining this country. It breaks my heart. People of my country, when will you wake up? If you don’t wake up now, then when will you? I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what to think. I just wish I was there to help him somehow. I am boiling with anger.”

Sonakshi Sinha added separately on the platform: "The thing that happened with Sonam sir today…it wasn’t right. I am glad that he’s okay and that his wife is with him. He’s strong, he’s alert. In the last few days, I have been seeing him and the thousands standing with him.”

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Prakash Raj also back Wangchuk and the students' protest.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.