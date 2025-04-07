Dia Mirza refutes sharing fake, AI-content for Kancha Gachibowli protest after CM Revanth Reddy’s claims

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza denied claims of using or spreading AI-generated content for the Kancha Gachibowli protest. On Monday, the Telangana government moved a petition in the High Court seeking action against AI-generated content allegedly used to spread false narratives on the issue of 400-acre land at Kancha Gachibowli here.

Advertisement

Dia Mirza on claims of spreading AI-content for Kancha Gachibowli protest Dia is among the many celebrities to join the protest against the destruction of the adjacent 400-acre urban ‘forest.’

Reacting to the matter of spreading fake and AI-generated content, Dia took to X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, “The CM of Telangana posted a tweet yesterday. He made certain claims about the situation at Kancha Gachibowli.”

“One of them was that I had used FAKE AI generated images/videos in support of the protest by students to protect biodiversity on the 400acres of land the government wanted to auction. This is an absolutely false statement. I have not posted a single image or video that is AI generated. The media and the Telangana government should verify their facts before making such claims,” the actor added.

Advertisement

CM Revanth Reddy on AI content On April 5, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy directed officials to strengthen the Cyber Crime Department and prevent misleading content, including with regard to 400 acres of land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) had said senior police officials informed Reddy that fake audio clips were allegedly created with sounds of peacocks crying, and fabricated photos and videos showed deer being injured and running from bulldozers at the site.

“Even some famous persons in various fields presumed the fake videos and photos circulating on social media to be true, and it added fuel to the lies,” they said.

On April 2, Dia had extended support to the students protesting in Telangana against the deforestation of the land. She said, “Students are raising their voices for a future where nature thrives. Forests, not IT parks, offer young people a chance at a sustainable tomorrow. ‘Development’ at the cost of biodiversity is DESTRUCTION. Save Kancha Forest in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.”

Advertisement

However, none of them include images.

“There is HOPE because the youth of our country know better and are compelling authorities to do better. India needs her forests and biodiversity, and our youth are raising awareness, their voices and inspiring action. We hear you, we see you, we stand by you,” also shared the Thappad actor.