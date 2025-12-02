Dia Mirza slams ageism in Bollywood, asks why older women vanish while older men stay romantic leads

Dia Mirza has once again sparked an important conversation, this time about ageism and inequality in Bollywood. Speaking at the We The Women 2025 event, curated by journalist Barkha Dutt, Mirza questioned why women “quietly disappear” from the screen as they grow older while male actors continue to be romantic leads well into their 60s and 70s.

Advertisement

Calling out unfair casting patterns Referring to her own experiences, the Nadaaniyan actor said, “I find it interesting that I’m cast opposite actors in their late 50s, 60s, and even 70s, and we’re meant to be seen as romantic equals on screen.”

She pointed out that the reverse, casting a 60- or 70-year-old woman opposite a man in his 40s, is “almost unimaginable” in Bollywood.

Mirza highlighted that the issue is not male ageing, but the way women are pushed aside when they grow older. She said the industry still struggles to imagine older women as desirable or central to a narrative. “It’s about women being denied the right to age with visibility, dignity and complexity on screen,” she asserted.

Advertisement

Calling women over 40 “in their power years,” Mirza said, “I don’t believe anyone gets to decide when a woman peaks, when she becomes irrelevant, or when her story ends. We decide that for ourselves. Always.”

Championing powerful stories Mirza’s advocacy for equality extends beyond gender. Her latest project, Panha, a Marathi short film, has been selected to premiere at The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF). The film portrays the struggles of a young boy whose family’s mango farm faces destruction due to a bullet train project, echoing the conflict between progress and preservation.

Also Read | Are Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal getting married on December 7?

Alongside Panha, filmmaker Kiran Rao’s Humans in the Loop, which explores the intersection of AI and indigenous wisdom, is also set to premiere at ALT EFF.

Advertisement

Rao said the film is a reminder that “technology should serve humanity, not the other way around.”

ALT EFF’s programming director Anaka praised both films for presenting urgent, thought-provoking narratives rooted in empathy and environmental consciousness.

FAQs 1. What did Dia Mirza say about ageism in Bollywood? Dia Mirza spoke about how women are often pushed aside as they age in Bollywood, while older male actors continue to be cast as romantic leads.

2. Where did Dia Mirza share her views on casting inequality? She shared her views at the We The Women 2025 event curated by journalist Barkha Dutt.

3. Which recent films of Dia Mirza have been selected for ALT EFF 2025? Dia Mirza’s Marathi short film Panha, alongside Kiran Rao’s Humans in the Loop, has been selected for premiere at The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF).