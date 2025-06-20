‘Dictator approved’ sculpture smashing Statue of Liberty in DC baffles internet: ‘Trump should take a selfie with it'

In another turn of events, the artists behind last year's controversial “poop statue" are back with another masterpiece. This time, it is called ‘Dictator Approved’, a mocking nod to US President Donald Trump. The statue stands tall in the same spot on the National Mall near Third Street NW.

The 8-foot-tall sculpture of a gold-painted hand gives a thumbs-up while crushing the seafoam green crown of the Statue of Liberty.

According to a permit from the National Park Service, the artists created Dictator Approved as a response to the military parade held on June 14. “Will feature imagery similar to autocratic, oppressive regime, i.e. N. Korea, Russia, and China, marching through DC, " the application penned by the sculpture's architects states.

According to the parade, the purpose of this artistic masterpiece is to bring to notice the “the praising these types of oppressive leaders have given Donald Trump.”

Quotes from world leaders praising Donald Trump On all four sides of the artwork’s base, quotes from world leaders are inscribed. One is from Russian President Vladimir Putin that states, “President Trump is a very bright and talented man.” Another from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban which states, “The most respected, the most feared person is Donald Trump.”

The third side features a quote from former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, “We do have a great deal of shared values. I admire President Trump.” The fourth quote is from no other than North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, ““Your Excellency.” A “special” relationship. “The extraordinary courage of President Trump.””

The permit lists Mary Harris as the applicant which allows the artwork to be in place until 5:00 PM of June 22, The Washington Post reported citing permit documents. Its placement was authorised from 7:00 AM of June 16.

Social media reactions Social media users were in a frenzy on seeing the ‘Dictator Approved’ artwork and flooded the internet with hilarious reactions. A user stated, “This is more beautiful than the statue of liberty itself.” Another user remarked, “Trump is dictator-approved.”