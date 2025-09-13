Did Aamir Khan call cameo in Rajinikanth's Coolie a ‘big mistake’? Truth about his viral comment

Actor Aamir Khan made his cameo appearance in Rajinikanth's 2025 big release, Coolie. He played the antagonist alongside Nagarjuna in the film. Talking about the film, a statement of Khan went viral, claiming that the Bollywood actor called Rajinikanth's film a ‘big mistake’.

Did Aamir Khan call cameo in Rajinikanth's Coolie a ‘big mistake’? But, why did Aamir Khan make such a statement?

A newspaper clipping emerged on X (formerly Twitter), Reddit and Instagram. In it, Khan was quoted as saying that he regrets signing Coolie. He even allegedly said that he doesn't know what his character was ‘meant to do’ in the film.

Aamir allegedly said, "I wasn't involved creatively, so I had no idea how the final product would turn out. I thought it would be a fun appearance, but clearly, it didn't land. Itna reaction milega, socha nahi tha. But looking back, I understand why people were disappointed. The scene didn't work — simple as that. It was a big mistake and one that I'll be very careful about in the future."

Truth about Aamir Khan's ‘mistake’ statement on Coolie Reacting to the claims of the viral article, Aamir Khan's team clarified. His spokesperson stated that the actor has not attended any such interview.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, the person said, “Mr Aamir Khan has given no such interview and has made no negative comments about the film Coolie."

Mentioning that Coolie earned more than ₹500 crore at the box office, the spokesperson added, “Mr Khan has the highest regard for Mr Rajinikanth, Mr Lokesh and in fact the entire team of Coolie. The film has done over ₹500 crore at the box office, which speaks for itself.”

About Coolie Released on August 14, Coolie is one of the biggest releases of the year. However, the film fell over time at the Indian box office after a promising start.

It was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Leo and Vikram fame. Starring Rajinikath in the lead, the film also featured Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra and Shruti Haasan.

Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde made cameo appearances in the film.

Khan played the role of a gangster named Dahaa in the film. His role received mixed reactions after the film's release in theatres.