Did Alia Bhatt walk past Ananya Panday to hug Vicky Kaushal at Filmfare OTT Awards? Viral clip sparks chatter

The Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 brought together a long list of familiar faces in Mumbai, including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal. A short video clip surfaced online and changed the conversation. While everything was focused on the winners and the glamour of the evening, a viral clip from the occasion has been drawing attention for a different reason.

In the video, Alia Bhatt is seen moving through the crowd and leaning in to greet Vicky Kaushal. Ananya Panday appears close by at the same time. Some viewers felt Alia walked past Ananya to reach Vicky, setting off speculation about whether the moment was deliberate or simply awkward timing.

The video has been shared widely, slowed down, zoomed in and debated across platforms. What looks like a split-second interaction has now become the evening's most talked-about detail.

Watch it here:

Online reactions take over the narrative As expected, social media filled in the gaps. Many users were quick to take to the comments section. One comment that gained traction read, “When senior nepo spots junior nepo trying to network: laughs in Gangubai style and walks away. This is better than any OTT show tonight.”

Another user joked, “Nepo vs nepo drama in 2025 was definitely an unexpected plot twist.”

A third reaction leaned into industry politics, writing, “Both are Karan favourites But Karan is giving more movies to Ananya Panday so obviously she's not happy.”

Not everyone saw it as a snub. Another clip soon followed, showing Alia Bhatt speaking with Ananya Panday later at the same event. That footage pushed some users to cool down the speculation, suggesting the earlier moment may have been nothing more than a crowded-room misread.

Filmfare OTT and what is next for Alia and Ananya Beyond the viral chatter, the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 had plenty to celebrate. Shows like Paatal Lok Season 2, Black Warrant and Khauf emerged as strong performers, drawing both awards attention and online buzz. On the film side, OTT originals such as Girls Will Be Girls, Stolen and Sector 36 stood out for their performances and storytelling.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is preparing for Alpha, an action thriller that marks the seventh entry in YRF’s Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. Sharvari and Bobby Deol will appear alongside her in the film. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War lined up with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Ananya Panday, meanwhile, is gearing up for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Kartik Aaryan, scheduled for a December 25 release

FAQs What is the viral Filmfare OTT Awards clip about? The clip shows Alia Bhatt greeting Vicky Kaushal while Ananya Panday is nearby, leading to online speculation.

Did Alia Bhatt ignore Ananya Panday? There is no confirmation, and another video shows Alia speaking with Ananya later.

Where did the incident take place? It happened at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 in Mumbai.

What projects is Alia Bhatt working on next? She has Alpha in YRF’s Spy Universe and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.