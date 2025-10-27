Did Amitabh Bachchan gift his staff ₹10,000 and sweets on Diwali? Viral video sparks debate

Diwali is over, but a video linked to Amitabh Bachchan has surfaced online, sparking a debate about the gifts he reportedly gave his staff. The video has gained mixed reactions as it claims that Bachchan gifted sweets and ₹10,000 to his staff members during the festive season.

How much bonus did Amitabh Bachchan give to his staff on Diwali? While many praised the veteran for his gesture, a section of people called it ‘sad.’

Originally shared on Instagram by creator Sagar Thakur, the video was shot outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu residence during Diwali. In the video, the creator is seen interacting with one of the staff members.

In the video, the creator says, “Ye mithai baata ja raha hai. Ye Amitabh Bachchan ka ghar hai (These sweets are being distributed. This is Amitabh Bachchan’s house, isn't it?)", showing the festive scene around the house. The bungalow was decked up for Diwali.

During the brief chat, one of the staff members shared what he received from the Bachchan family. He showed a box of sweets and revealed that ₹10,000 cash was also distributed among the staff.

“Bollywood Biggest Actor Amitabh Bachchan House in Mumbai Juhu & Amitabh Bachchan gave ₹10,000 cash and a box of sweets to his house staff and security personnel,” read the caption of the post.

Watch video:

Netizens react to viral video Reacting to the video, many praised Amitabh Bachchan. Some also slammed the veteran.

A user wrote in the comments, “That's very sad. They should be given way more money for the kind of things they do running about 24 into 7 for a star it's not an easy job (sic).” “He could do much more for sure,” added another.

While someone called it “unbelievable”, yet another wrote in a comment, “shame.”

One more commented, “The look on his face says all.”

Many also came out in support of Bachchan. Among them, one wrote, “Aur Kya kre apna ghar enke naam kr de kya (Is this not enough? You want him to gift his house)” “People saying only 10k. It’s their wish and they are giving it to each. It’s a big thing,” another added.

Someone else said, “Everyone gives their staff/ employees bonus in Diwali.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is yet to react to the viral video.