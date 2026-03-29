Did Aneet Padda’s sister delete Instagram after backlash over Dhurandhar 2 remark? Here's what we know

Saiyaara star Aneet Padda's sister, Reet Padda, hit headlines for her remarks at Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. She called the Aditya Dhar film propaganda, comparing it with The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files. However, it did not go well among the netizens.

Reet Padda deletes Instagram amid controversy After facing backlash on the internet, Reet Padda turned her public profile private, as reported by News18. On Sunday, her Instagram account remains unavailable on the photo-sharing platform.

It is believed that she might have temporarily or permanently deleted her Instagram account.

Her profile shows the message: “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed."

Reportedly, Reet Padda has also deleted her LinkedIn account simultaneously.

Reports suggest that the backlash against Reet Padda, who is believed to be living in Europe, grew stronger after claims surfaced that she was dating a Pakistani man named Faazil Ahmed. However, Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

Neither Aneet Padda nor her sister have issued a statement in the matter.

What did Reet Padda say about Dhurandhar 2 The controversy erupted after Reet Padda wrote, “For Dhurandhar, it literally serves as a government-friendly narrative, using political speeches to justify, say, the minor hiccup of demonetisation. Call it propaganda? Yep. Deny it? Not a chance. But maybe your definition of propaganda is...different, who knows.”

Citing The Kashmir Files and Kerala Files, she added, “The films apparently enjoy a bit of creative math: ‘32,000 women converted to Islam!’ when real cases barely scrape a few hundred. But hey, that's how propaganda works, right? Take a sliver of truth, sprinkle in some absurdly inflated numbers, and suddenly you've got a full blown narrative against a community… I never said the problems didn't exist, but these films clearly push a certain narrative and deviation is apparently optional. I'd love to hear about the ‘real’ ground reality from someone in the know...if only you weren't hiding behind a faceless, anonymous account.”

Screenshots of her post went viral on social media.

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 is the blockbuster sequel to Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar from last year, which grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The film follows the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent, played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and underworld to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

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Who praised Dhurandhar 2 While the film is currently ruling the box office worldwide, it was also called a propaganda film by a section of people. However, it mostly received a positive response. Several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda, praised the film.