Did Angela Bassett give David Jonsson her approval as next Black Panther? Here's what the actress said

Angela Bassett has given her support to David Jonsson as he prepares to take over the Black Panther mantle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Angela Bassett welcomes David Jonsson as the new Black Panther Bassett, who played Queen Ramonda in the first two Black Panther films, said she was thrilled when she learned that Jonsson had been cast as the next T’Challa. Speaking to ScreenRant at the premiere of American Horror Story season 13, she made it clear that she is looking forward to seeing the actor step into the role.

“I cannot wait. I was so over the moon to hear that, as a fan. I know the fans were happy as well. It’s exciting!” Bassett said. She was also asked whether Jonsson had her approval, to which she replied, “Yes, he does!”

The reaction has particular significance because Bassett’s Queen Ramonda was part of the royal family at the heart of the first two films. In the MCU, Ramonda was T’Challa’s mother, making her the grandmother of Jonsson’s character.

David Jonsson takes on T’Challa’s legacy Jonsson will play Prince T’Challa II, the son of the late T’Challa and Nakia. The character was introduced as a child at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, when Nakia revealed his existence to Shuri.

The upcoming film will therefore move the story forward by focusing on T’Challa II as he grows into the role. Marvel announced Jonsson’s casting at Comic-Con, with the actor taking on the character previously portrayed as a child in Wakanda Forever.

For Jonsson, the role represents a major step into one of Marvel’s most recognisable franchises. He is known for Alien: Romulus and the Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk, but Black Panther 3 will place him at the centre of a story carrying the legacy of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.

Bassett’s comments also come as the franchise prepares for another change in its central character. Letitia Wright’s Shuri became Black Panther in Wakanda Forever following Boseman’s death in 2020. Wright will return as Shuri in the third film, alongside Winston Duke as M’Baku.

Ryan Coogler, who directed the first two films, is also returning to direct the third instalment. Black Panther 3 is currently scheduled for release on 15 December 2028.

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Jonsson has also begun preparing physically for the demanding role, recently sharing images from his training on social media. Plot details remain largely under wraps, but Marvel has confirmed that the film will continue the story of T’Challa’s son.