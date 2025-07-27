Did Bobby Deol watch Saiyaara? Animal actor spotted leaving Mumbai's Jubu PVR, gives paparazzi startling reply | Watch

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol was recently spotted exiting Jubu PVR. As he left the cinema hall and reached for his car, paparazzies pursued him and questioned him about Mohit Suri directorial film Saiyaara that is delivering its strong performance at the box office.

The Animal actor stunned everyone with his unexpected and mind boggling reply. A media person asked, “Saiyaara movie kesi hai (How is Saiyaara movie)?”

The 56-year-old actor replied, "Nahi,nahi, me Saiyaara nhi, F1 dekh kar aa raho hoon (I watched F1 not Saiyaara)." He added, “Saiyaara bohot kamal ki movie hai (Saiyaara isa good movie).”

In another video he said, “Saiyaara superhit hai.” When paparazzi questioned him about Animal 2 release date, the actor smiled and said he doesn't even know.

Starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara became Bollywood’s second highest-grosser of 2025 on Saturday, July 26, after overtaking Housefull 5's lifetime earnings.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 9 It crossed ₹300 crore mark at the worldwide box office on Day 9 and became e second-highest grosser of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. Produced under the banner Yash Raj Films, the musical romantic drama raked in an impressive ₹326.70 crore gross at the worldwide box office during its nine-day run in theatres, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Here's a look at Saiyaara Box Office Day 9 stats: