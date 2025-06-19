Did CBFC ask Aamir Khan to add PM Modi’s quote in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’? Here’s what we know

Actor Aamir Khan’s latest film Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to hit the theatres on June 20. However, before it reaches audiences, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly suggested a notable edit. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the board has directed the filmmakers to add a quote by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the film’s opening disclaimer.

The directive is part of a set of five edits the CBFC recommended before granting the film a U/A certification on June 17, a certification that allows unrestricted public exhibition but suggests parental guidance for children under 13.

The PM’s quote, which refers to the year 2047—India’s centenary of independence—has been added after an altered version of the film’s original disclaimer. However, the specific content of the quote remains undisclosed.

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions, which tells the story of a coach who is court-ordered to train a team of intellectually disabled players.

The film was reviewed by a nine-member revising committee chaired by theatre veteran Waman Kendre, suggesting that it underwent a second level of scrutiny following its initial evaluation. According to CBFC protocols, such committees are typically constituted when the board chairperson or the film’s producers request a revision after the examining committee’s initial review.

In addition to the PM’s quote, the board instructed the filmmakers to:

Replace the term “businesswoman” with “business person". Shorten a 30-second visual disclaimer to a 26-second voice-over. Remove a visual containing the word “kamal” (lotus), including its appearance in subtitles. Substitute “Michael Jackson” with “Lovebirds” in subtitles. All changes have reportedly been implemented by Aamir Khan Films LLP, as confirmed by the final clearance certificate. The total runtime of the film now stands at 2 hours, 38 minutes, and 43 seconds.

The CBFC and its chairperson, Rajendra Singh, have not publicly commented on the matter, while Kendre declined to respond to queries, HT reported.

The movie has Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles.