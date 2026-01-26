Did Janhvi Kapoor condemn ‘wastage’ as fans pour milk on Varun Dhawan's Border 2 poster? Here's what we know

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan continues to gain mixed reactions to his performance in Border 2. Headlined by Sunny Deol, Border 2 was released on 23 January, ahead of Republic Day 2026. Amid this, visuals of fans pouring milk on the film poster have surfaced online.

Did Janhvi Kapoor react to Varun Dhawan fans' video? A post condemning the fan gesture has gained netizens' attention, even earning a like from actor Janhvi Kapoor.

In the video, fans are seen pouring milk on the Border 2 poster, featuring Varun Dhawan. One of them is also seen waving the National Indian flag.

Reacting to the video, the post read, “Varun Dhawan fans are seen pouring milk over his photo to celebrate Border 2’s success. While the enthusiasm is loud and clear, many are calling out the unnecessary wastage, pointing out that the milk could have been put to far better use by someone in need.”

Screenshots of Janhvi Kapoor's double-tap on the same post have been shared by a user on Reddit. The user wrote, “Janhvi Kapoor has liked this post from official BollyBlindsNGossip Insta about Varun Dhawan fans.”

See post:

The user updated that the Dhadak actor later removed her reaction to the post.

“Update: She has now unliked it. Seems like this post has travelled,” the user updated on Reddit.

Netizens react to fans pouring milk on Border 2 poster Meanwhile, another user wrote in the comments, “Kinda happy that she actually liked this post. Because what in the world was that bullsh*t?”

“Yeah this like is probably not about hating Varun but the wastage of milk shown,” added a different one.

Someone else commented, “Baat toh sahi hai. And it's not just Varun fans. I have seen many actors' fans doing this.”

Neither Janhvi Kapoor has reacted to the claims, nor Varun Dhawan has commented on the fan video.

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are close friends in the industry. Together, they have starred in films like Bawaal and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Border 2 is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War. It also stars Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh.

Varun Dhawan on online trolling Talking about recent trolling on social media, Varun Dhawan recently said that he does not let these comments affect him.

He said at an event in Mumbai, as per ANI, "I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheezein chalti rehti hain (All these things keep happening). It doesn't really matter. Main iske liye kaam nahin karta hoon. Main jis cheez ke liye kaam karta hoon woh iss Friday ko pata chalega (I don't work for this. What I work for, you will find out this Friday).

“Mujhe film pe bharosa hai. Ek achi film banana bohot zaroori hai. Obviously, numbers and all these things don't concern me. But I believe ki humne ek achi film banayi hai (I believe in the film. It's very important to make a good film. I'm not concerned with numbers. I believe we made a good film). That's the most important thing.”

Karan Johar to Varun Dhawan Earlier, Karan Johar, who launched Dhawan in Bollywood, called out trolls on Instagram.

Praising Varun Dhawan in Border 2, Karan wrote, "Has to be said... the reason why it's called a virtual world! Real will always score and prove the noise on social media as defunct! You can troll an artist for his smile but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure authentic audience love!"