Did Justin Bieber tease a follow-up album as SWAG II? London billboard sparks buzz

Justin Bieber has sent fans into a frenzy with what appears to be a teaser for a new project. Bright pink billboards featuring the title SWAG II have been spotted across East London. In a video shared by a fan page on X, we can see a billboard with SWAG II written on it. Soon, fans started speculating that the campaign is linked to Bieber’s label.

SWAG: The surprise release and chart success Justin Bieber’s previous album, SWAG, which came out without warning on July 11, has 21 tracks. The record co-produced by the pop sensation himself also featured collaborations with Dijon, Eddie Benjamin, and more. Inspired by Bieber’s experiences as a first-time father, it offered a mix of reflective songwriting and personal themes, according to another report in The Mirror.

The standout single Daisies topped the UK charts and marked Bieber’s eighth Number 1 single in the country. The achievement placed him alongside major acts including Oasis, The Rolling Stones, and Sam Smith.

Mixed reviews from critics Despite being a commercial success, SWAG received a lukewarm critical reception. In a two-star review, The Independent described it as a ‘god-fearing, hyper sexual slog’ and criticised its tonal inconsistency. The review suggested Bieber remains a curiosity in pop music rather than an entirely coherent creative force.

However, to many fans, the album was a success, with social media users being all praises for the tracks like Walking Away, Yukon, and Daisies. One fan even said that the album touched them.

Fans React to ‘SWAG II’ Teasers Reactions to the London billboards have been immediate and passionate. While one fan claimed “the prince” was returning, another wrote, “Justin, what does this mean?” “Album coming soon,” was the sentiment.

However, neither Bieber nor Universal Music has so far commented on whether there will be any new releases.

FAQs Q1: What is SWAG II? SWAG II has not been officially confirmed as an album, but billboards with the title suggest a follow-up project to Bieber’s recent record.

Q2: When was Justin Bieber’s last album released? SWAG was released on 11 July 2025 as a surprise 21-track album.

Q3: How did SWAG perform commercially? The album’s single Daisies topped the UK charts, giving Bieber his eighth Number 1.

Q4: What themes inspired SWAG? The album reflected Bieber’s experiences as a first-time father and his devotion as a husband.