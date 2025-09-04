Subscribe

Did Justin Bieber tease a follow-up album as SWAG II? London billboard sparks buzz

Just two months after releasing SWAG, Justin Bieber has fans buzzing as cryptic ‘SWAG II’ billboards appear in London, fueling speculation of a follow-up album.

LM US Desk
Published4 Sep 2025, 09:37 PM IST
Advertisement
Justin Bieber has fans buzzing as cryptic ‘SWAG II’ billboards appear.
Justin Bieber has fans buzzing as cryptic ‘SWAG II’ billboards appear.(Invision)

Justin Bieber has sent fans into a frenzy with what appears to be a teaser for a new project. Bright pink billboards featuring the title SWAG II have been spotted across East London. In a video shared by a fan page on X, we can see a billboard with SWAG II written on it. Soon, fans started speculating that the campaign is linked to Bieber’s label.

Advertisement

SWAG: The surprise release and chart success

Justin Bieber’s previous album, SWAG, which came out without warning on July 11, has 21 tracks. The record co-produced by the pop sensation himself also featured collaborations with Dijon, Eddie Benjamin, and more. Inspired by Bieber’s experiences as a first-time father, it offered a mix of reflective songwriting and personal themes, according to another report in The Mirror.

Advertisement

The standout single Daisies topped the UK charts and marked Bieber’s eighth Number 1 single in the country. The achievement placed him alongside major acts including Oasis, The Rolling Stones, and Sam Smith.

Also read: Justin Bieber surprises Indian fan at her wedding, poses with bridesmaids; netizens react, ‘please try for my wedding’

Mixed reviews from critics

Despite being a commercial success, SWAG received a lukewarm critical reception. In a two-star review, The Independent described it as a ‘god-fearing, hyper sexual slog’ and criticised its tonal inconsistency. The review suggested Bieber remains a curiosity in pop music rather than an entirely coherent creative force.

However, to many fans, the album was a success, with social media users being all praises for the tracks like Walking Away, Yukon, and Daisies. One fan even said that the album touched them.

Advertisement

Fans React to ‘SWAG II’ Teasers

Reactions to the London billboards have been immediate and passionate. While one fan claimed “the prince” was returning, another wrote, “Justin, what does this mean?” “Album coming soon,” was the sentiment.

However, neither Bieber nor Universal Music has so far commented on whether there will be any new releases.

FAQs

Q1: What is SWAG II?

SWAG II has not been officially confirmed as an album, but billboards with the title suggest a follow-up project to Bieber’s recent record.

Q2: When was Justin Bieber’s last album released?

SWAG was released on 11 July 2025 as a surprise 21-track album.

Q3: How did SWAG perform commercially?

The album’s single Daisies topped the UK charts, giving Bieber his eighth Number 1.

Advertisement

Q4: What themes inspired SWAG?

The album reflected Bieber’s experiences as a first-time father and his devotion as a husband.

Q5: Has Justin Bieber confirmed SWAG II?

No official confirmation has been made by Bieber or his label regarding SWAG II.

 
 
Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentDid Justin Bieber tease a follow-up album as SWAG II? London billboard sparks buzz
Read Next Story