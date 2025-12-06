Did Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau just go Instagram official? Singer shares cosy new photo from Japan trip

Pop titan Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have finally made their long-rumoured relationship Instagram official, treating fans to a series of cosy snapshots taken during the singer's recent visit to Tokyo.

Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau relationship is now Instagram official! The 41-year-old hitmaker, currently in Asia for her highly anticipated ‘Lifetimes Tour,’ surprised followers by featuring the former premier prominently in a photo carousel she shared on Saturday.

The post marks the first time the high-profile couple has appeared together on either of their main social media feeds, transforming months of speculation into a confirmed international romance.

Sharing 13 pictures, Katy wrote, “tokyo times on tour and more ( ◠‿◠ ) 🎄🍣🐡🥞💐☃️♥️ (sic).”

The 53-year-old politician was featured in several intimate moments. One selfie captured the duo smiling warmly, cheek-to-cheek, against a stunning autumn backdrop. A video clip offered a particularly sweet moment, showing the former Prime Minister watching adoringly as Perry sampled local cuisine, with his arm draped casually over her chair. Another snapshot placed the pair within a vibrant, shimmering Team Labs exhibit, framed against a wall of digital light.

The couple’s Tokyo trip coincided with a stop on Perry’s ‘Lifetimes Tour,’ which is promoting her latest album. The visit also saw them attend a notable political meeting, adding a layer of diplomatic significance to their romance.

When Justin hard launched his relationship with Katy on his diplomatic dinner with former Japan PM Earlier in the week, Katy Perry joined Justin Trudeau at a diplomatic luncheon hosted for former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko. Perry opted for a polished look, wearing a sleek green two-piece teamed with black tights, a turtleneck and boots.

In the official photographs, she is seen placing a hand behind Trudeau as they posed with the Kishidas. Trudeau, meanwhile, chose a classic grey suit, slipping comfortably back into a formal, statesman-like presence.

Once Trudeau shared the images online, social media erupted, with many users calling it the “craziest hard launch” they had seen.

Rumours surrounding the pair first began in July, when they were spotted dining together in Montréal. Trudeau was later seen attending the Canadian leg of Perry’s sold-out Lifetimes Tour, adding further fuel to speculation.