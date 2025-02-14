Indian businessman and founder of IPL, Lalit Modi, has confirmed break up with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. In a post on Instagram, Lalit Modi wished his new partner on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

While describing his new relationship, the IPL founder revealed he and his partner have been friends for more than 25 years.

“Lucky Once - Yes. But I got lucky TWICE. When a 25 year friendship turns to LOVE 💞 😍🥰💕💞. It happened twice. Hope it does for you all too. #happyvalentinesday to you all,” Lalit Modi wrote on Instagram and shared a video montage with his new partner.

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen relationship Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen's relationship hit the headlines after the IPL founder shared their pictures on Instagram in 2022. He shared pictures from Maldives vacation and wrote, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

Following the revelation, Lalit Modi changed his Instagram bio to “Founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE – finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47."

What did Sushmita Sen say? However, hours later, Sushmita Sen posted a picture with his two daughters and clarified, “I am in a happy place!!! go NOT MARRIED. NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given. now back to life & work!!”

Months later, Lalit Modi removed all the pictures with Sushmita Sen and changed his Instagram bio and profile picture, fueling rumours of a breakup.

In 2023, Sushmita Sen told Mid-day that her brief relationship with Lalit Modi was‘ just another phase’.

Where is Lalit Modi now? Lalit Modi left India in 2010 over threats from Dawood Ibrahim. The IPL founder made this revelation in a podcast with Raj Shamani.