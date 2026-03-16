Did Nicole Kidman photobomb Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos at Oscars 2026 party? Netizens react to viral video

Several celebrities attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards. Among them, it's Nicole Kidman who has managed to grabbed netizens' attention with a viral video. It seemed she almost photobombed couple Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos, while they posed for paparazzi.

Nicole Kidman photobombs Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos In a viral video, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are seen posing on the red carpet for cameras as they arrive at the party. As cameras began clicking, Kidman was seen walking behind them. She made her way into the party using the same entrance which guests are designated to use.

However, it seemed the actress failed to pause for a moment, allowing a moment for Sanchez and Bezos. As she passed directly from behind, many on the internet dubbed it a ‘photobombing’ moment at the party.

Nicole Kidman walked along the carpet with the team while Lauren Sanchez and the Amazon found resumed to pose for the media.

Watch video here:

Internet praises Nicole Kidman The video has left people talking on the internet. Reacting to it, a user took a jibe and wrote, “At an Oscar party, an actual movie legend photobombs a billionaire and his fiancée... and suddenly everyone remembers why Hollywood still runs the show, not wallets. Hot take: deserved?”

“Jeff Bezos may own the world, but on the Vanity Fair red carpet, Nicole Kidman is king! Lauren Sanchez's face watching Nicole invade the close-up... There are some things that even all the Prime in the world can't buy: the audacity of a legend,” someone praised Kidman.

Another laughed, “The way she glided so classily. The Bezos were shook.”

One more said, “Actually, Oscar-winning Nicole Kidman belongs on the red carpet — it is the Bezos’ who are bombing in this photo.”

A different user commented, “Her timing is perfect, her presence is unreal… this is definitely one of the highlights of the night.”

“That must have been hilarious to see. Nicole Kidman always knows how to make a moment,” yet another shared.

Nicole Kidman opted for a yellow Chanel gown for the Oscar party.