Did Nicole Kidman photobomb Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos at Oscars 2026 party? Netizens react to viral video

Several celebrities attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards. Among them, it's Nicole Kidman who has managed to grabbed netizens' attention with a viral video. It seemed she almost photobombed couple Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos, while they posed for paparazzi.

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Nicole Kidman photobombs Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos In a viral video, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are seen posing on the red carpet for cameras as they arrive at the party. As cameras began clicking, Kidman was seen walking behind them. She made her way into the party using the same entrance which guests are designated to use.

However, it seemed the actress failed to pause for a moment, allowing a moment for Sanchez and Bezos. As she passed directly from behind, many on the internet dubbed it a ‘photobombing’ moment at the party.

Nicole Kidman walked along the carpet with the team while Lauren Sanchez and the Amazon found resumed to pose for the media.

Watch video here:

Internet praises Nicole Kidman The video has left people talking on the internet. Reacting to it, a user took a jibe and wrote, “At an Oscar party, an actual movie legend photobombs a billionaire and his fiancée... and suddenly everyone remembers why Hollywood still runs the show, not wallets. Hot take: deserved?”

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“Jeff Bezos may own the world, but on the Vanity Fair red carpet, Nicole Kidman is king! Lauren Sanchez's face watching Nicole invade the close-up... There are some things that even all the Prime in the world can't buy: the audacity of a legend,” someone praised Kidman.

Another laughed, “The way she glided so classily. The Bezos were shook.”

One more said, “Actually, Oscar-winning Nicole Kidman belongs on the red carpet — it is the Bezos’ who are bombing in this photo.”

A different user commented, “Her timing is perfect, her presence is unreal… this is definitely one of the highlights of the night.”

“That must have been hilarious to see. Nicole Kidman always knows how to make a moment,” yet another shared.

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Nicole Kidman opted for a yellow Chanel gown for the Oscar party.

Who attended Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2026 Other celebrities at the party were Bella Hadid in Prada, Kim Kardashian in Gucci, Myha’la Herrold, Sarah Pidgeon, Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson, Rita Ora, Cara Delevigne, Emilie Livingston, Marisa Abela, Emma Chamberlain, Quenlin Blackwell, Julia Fox, Robert Duvall, Savannah Guthrie, Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Amy Madigan, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, Chase Infiniti, EJAE, Demi Moore, Teyana Taylor, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kate Hudson, Elle Fanning, Chris Evans, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Conan O’Brien and Liza, Lizzo, Damson Idris, Jessica Alba, Jimmy Kimmel, Mindy Kaling, Chris Rock, Heidi Klum, Troye Sivan, Jane Fonda, Alix Earle, Simu Liu, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Naomi Watts, Simone Ashley, Isha Ambani, Ashley Graham and Steven Spielberg, among others.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.