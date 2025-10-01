'Did not want her to be in a situation where shes overexposed': Rani on why she, Aditya Chopra keep daughter Adira away from media glare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): It is always a challenge for star kids to stay out of the limelight, as they often catch the attention and are also subjected to scrutiny by the media or the public. However, Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji, as a mother, is protective of her daughter, Adira, and prefers to keep her out of the media glare.

In a conversation with ANI, Rani shared her philosophy behind keeping Adira's life private and normal, away from the pressures of being a celebrity kid.

"I am always private. My work life is different, my personal life is different. If you have seen through the years, I have made appearances only for the reason, not all the time, because certain things you need to keep to yourself, because you have to protect your environment. Everything can't be for everyone to see because you are already so exposed, and that exposure is enough," she said.

The 'Black' actor added that she and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, both believe in keeping their life private.

"We both have the same philosophy," said Rani, adding, "We had the same philosophy for our daughter also. We didn't want her to ever be in a situation where she's overexposed, and that she should feel that there's anything special going on with her... She should have a very normal life, you know. Not that there are people looking at her and recognising her," Rani said, highlighting her desire for Adira to grow without the constant spotlight.

Mukerji emphasised that when Adira chooses a profession, her recognition should be earned through her own merit. "Whatever she earns, her recognition will be earned through her, through her merit. She doesn't earn the recognition because she has famous parents. So she should earn that herself. It should not come to her taken for granted," the actress stated.

Adira was recently unable to attend the 71st National Film Awards with her mother due to age restrictions; Rani wore a necklace with Adira's initials so that she can keep her close.The actress believes Adira has a strong point of view and will decide her own path as she grows older. "I'm sure that when she comes to a particular age, she'll have a nice conversation with her dad and she will even out things for herself, like whatever and however she wants her life to be," Mukerji said with a sense of confidence in her daughter's individuality.

Rani Mukerji was recently honoured with the Best Actress award at the 71st National Film Awards for her performance in the film 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.'

Rani's role in 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' is based on the real-life case of Sagarika Chakraborty, whose children were taken by the Norwegian government in 2011. Rani plays Debika, the mother who fights the foreign legal system to bring her kids back.