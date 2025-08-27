Did Prince William, Kate Middleton react to Taylor Swift’s engagement? ‘Even Royals couldn’t resist…’

Pop singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement is surely big news on the internet, drawing reactions from fans and celebrities across the globe. But what truly set social media abuzz was a particular interaction on Instagram—none other than a ‘like’ from the official account of The Prince and Princess of Wales, dedicated to Prince William and Kate Middleton. Let's just say even the Royals couldn't resist the trending news.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement Taylor Swift posted pictures from the proposal as her soon-to-be husband Travis Kelce popped the question. In a joint post, they shared, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

They posted multiple pictures where the couple was seen surrounded by pink and white flowers in a garden. The first picture had Kelce going down on his knee, seemingly asking the big question while looking up at Swift. The next picture had them embracing each other while the singer touched his face.

One of the photos also gave a sneak peek at the large rock on the singer's ring finger. It was followed by more loved-up photos of the couple. In the background of the post, Swift's hit song So High School was played.

She disabled comments on her account.

However, the post earned 23.9 million and counting likes. Among them was the Royals.

Their like soon caught the attention of social media users.

Did the Royals like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement post? A user shared on X, formerly Twitter, “The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account has liked Taylor & Travis’ engagement post.”

Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comments, “British royals blessed American royals.” “In my mind they will receive a wedding invitation,” added another.

One said, “Manifesting William and Catherine attending Taylor and Travis’s wedding.”

Someone commented, "Oh, this is about to be bigger than Charles and Diana's wedding.”

Yet another shared, "Even royalty couldn’t resist hitting that like.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all set to walk down the aisle, hopefully soon. They are yet to share details about their upcoming wedding.

No wedding date was announced as well.

How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce met The two began dating in 2023 after the singer performed at Arrowhead Stadium - home of the Chiefs. Kelce and Swift recently appeared in an episode of the New Heights podcast, where he shared that he was disappointed he did not have a chance to meet her and give her his phone number at the Arrowhead Stadium show.