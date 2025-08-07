Did Raghav Juyal slap Bom Diggy star Sakshi Malik? Here's the TRUTH behind their viral video

Kill actor Raghav Juyal and Bom Diggy Diggy fame Sakshi Malik are all over the internet for their recent video. A video of them has now gone viral, where Sakshi is seen pulling Raghav's hair. Amid the chaos, Raghav is also seen slapping Sakshi on her face.

Did Raghav Juyal slap Sakshi Malik? The shocking video has left netizens in disbelief. While many wondered if they were actually fighting, others questioned what exactly went wrong between them. Here's the truth.

The video of Raghav Juyal slapping Sakshi Malik is actually from one of their practice session. While it is not known if the two are starring in a project together, their video was recorded during an acting scene.

Raghav and Sakshi clarify Soon after their video went viral, raising eyebrows, Raghav took to his Instagram handle and clarified. He posted the clip and wrote, “Guys this was our scene practice for our play script (acting practice) please don’t think it’s real. Bus acha actor banne ki practice hai (sic)."

Sakshi also shared that the video is from their rehearsal.

She added to her Instagram Stories, “Guys this was just a scene from a recent acting practice session. There was absolutely no intention to hurt or offend anyone. Just four actors working through a performance. Hope you understand (sic)."

Internet reacts to Raghav and Sakshi's slap video Reacting to their video, previously, many were confused on the internet.

The video landed on Reddit when someone shared it, writing, “Raghav Juyal Slaps Sakshi Malik. Is This For Real ?????”

In the comments, a user wrote, “Looks like an acting practice.”

Another user added, “If its a practice then why getting so physical. The pulling of hair and slapping was very real and it must have hurt as well (sic).” “Yeah it’s real, this is not how you slap in acting (sic),” also said another user.

“How can she pull and How can he slap (sic),” questioned someone else.

Sakshi is best known for starring in the song Bom Diggy Diggy from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. She also appeared in music videos, including Armaan Malik’s Veham and Mulaqaat by Vishal Mishra and Shreya Ghoshal. She also starred in the film Dry Day.

