Did Rahul Banerjee die trying to save co-star Sweta Mishra? Video from Bholebaba Paar Karega shoot emerges online

Bangla actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is no more. According to the latest updates, his postmortem examination took place at Tamluk Medical College & Hospital after a drowning accident at Talasari beach. Banerjee fell into the water while filming for his TV serial, Bholebaba Paar Karega, with co-star Sweta Mishra.

Video from Bholebaba Paar Karega sets surfaces on social media A video from the shoot has surfaced on social media. Capturing moments before the tragic accident, the video featured the late actor Rahul Banerjee and Sweta Mishra on a road. They were surrounded by crew members in the middle of a scene. Rahul Banerjee wore a green shirt, while Sweta Mishra was in a pink saree.

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Rahul Banerjee jumped to save co-star: Report According to a fresh report by ABP Ananda, Rahul Banerjee died while the shoot for TV serial “Bhole Baba Par Karega” was underway. It is believed that during a break, the lead actors, Rahul Banerjee and Sweta Mishra, went a bit too close to the water. As Sweta Mishra lost her balance and fell into the water, Rahul Banerjee reportedly jumped to save her. As he began to drown, the members of the shooting unit immediately jumped into the sea.

It is reported that Sweta Mishra was rescued first, while Rahul Banerjee's rescue took more time. As both were rushed to a hospital in Digha, he was declared dead upon arrival

Sources from the East Midnapore district police were quoted in the report as saying that the moment of the accident was captured on camera. Since the shoot was taking place at the beach, multiple cameras were placed facing the water. The footage recovered reportedly showed Rahul Banerjee and Shweta Mishra walking hand in hand into the water as part of a scene. Moments later, as Shweta Mishra suddenly fell, Rahul Banerjee is reportedly seen trying to help her and eventually falling into the water too. The footage further shows several people jumping in to rescue them. It added that Shweta Mishra, who was rescued first, was taken onto a boat. However, Rahul Banerjee was not found immediately and was rescued only after some time, going by the claims. If true, it is suspected that he had already swallowed a large amount of seawater by then.

The news channel also added that the alleged footage, now with the police, captured events up until Shweta Mishra’s rescue, but the camera had been switched off by the time Rahul Banerjee was brought out.

Neither Rahul Banerjee nor Shweta Mishra knew how to swim, the report added. A trained lifeguard was stationed at the location for safety during the shoot, and he was among those who jumped in to carry out the rescue mission. According to him, both actors had been repeatedly warned not to go into deeper waters, but due to strong winds, they could not hear the warnings.

How did Rahul Banerjee die? ABP Ananda reported that the initial investigation from the postmortem revealed Rahul Banerjee died due to excessive saltwater and sand in his organs. However, the official report is awaited.