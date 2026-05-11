Did Rakul Preet Singh violate rules by visiting restricted zone in Gir? Here's the truth

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh became the centre of a new debate online after her Gir safari. A video of Singh from the visit has gone viral, prompting netizens to believe that she might have violated rules and regulations. Reacting to the speculations, officials from Gir forest have issued a clarification.

Viral video of Rakul Preet Singh in Gir In the viral clip, Rakul Preet Singh is seen surrounded by cops. It showed her walking towards a safari jeep. Many wondered whether she violated rules, as visitors in Gir forest are typically restricted from stepping out of the vehicles in the protected zones of the forest.

Netizens react Reacting to the viral video, a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Rakul Preet Singh is walking inside the restricted National park as if she is on a morning walk? How come they are allowed to get out of the vehicle? Isn't it a violation of forest rules? There should not be separate rules for celebrities(sic).”

“Ms Dhurandhar forgot she is in a jungle and not on Mall road. This is how privledge looks like. Rakul Preet Singh taking a walk in Gir Forest safari. It pays to be close to the establishment (sic),” added another.

One more said, “Power and wealth don't make things fair, they simply make them permissible (sic).”

Someone else added, “I was there in Feb ’26, and they were very strict with the rules, especially about getting down in the jungle, etc. etc. Now, after watching this, it seems the rules are only made for common people (sic).”

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Forest officials clarify After the video went viral on social media, officials from Gir National Park issued a statement. They claimed that the incident did not take place at the restricted area.

Their official clarification read: "We have already issued a clarification regarding this video through our official Twitter handle. We clarified that the video is from outside the entry point of the Sasan Sanctuary. Every sanctuary has a designated entry point for visitors entering the protected area. The viral video was shot outside that point. Therefore, we clarified that the incident did not take place inside the restricted zone."

The officials clarified that the standard protocol was maintained during the visit and no rules were breached at the same time.

"As per the rules, once inside the sanctuary, no one is allowed to step out of their safari vehicle. In the viral visuals, she is seen outside the entry point area, after which she left and returned. Rakul Preet Singh had come with her team for a planned sanctuary visit. However, before entering the sanctuary, she experienced a medical issue. Due to this, her team took her back, and she did not enter the sanctuary premises."

Responding to the claims that the actor entered the protected zone, the statement from the officials concluded: "Our restricted zone begins only after the sanctuary entry point. No rules were violated. We have already clarified this through our official Twitter handle."