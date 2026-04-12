Did Ranveer Allahbadia take a dig at Samay Raina after comments on Latent row? Here's what he said. WATCH

Ranveer Allahbadia has seemingly reacted to Samay Raina’s remarks about him in his Still Alive comedy special. The stand-up comedian opened up about the controversy around India's Got Latent and said that Allahbadia has repeated the same controversial question multiple times in the episode. However, Raina said he retained it only once, which backfired. He also made several more comments regarding Allahbadia, aka Beer Biceps.

As Samay Raina's remarks went viral, Ranveer Allahbadia responded to them in a new video.

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Ranveer Allahbadia on Samay Allahbadia starred in a video shared by paparazzo Shailesh Pandey where both interacted, hinting at 'Samay (time)'. At one point, the paparazzo said, “Hum dono ka Samay chal raha hai (Both of us are having our moment right now)…" As Samay Raina’s name came up, Allahbadia instantly quipped, “Samay… kaun Samay? Kya Samay? Humara time. It’s our time, my time is now."

In another clip, Allahbadia seemingly referred to jokes made about him by Raina. Allahbadia said, “Tareefein toh sunai de rahi hain… tareef hum tak pahunch jati hai. Jitni zyada positivity aap andar rakhoge, utni zyada aap attract karte ho. Main bohot ‘mazaak kiya’ bhi hoon… good sense of humour. Smile karte rehna chahiye (I can hear the appreciation… praise does reach me. The more positivity you carry within yourself, the more you attract. I’ve joked around a lot too… I have a good sense of humour. One should keep smiling)."

What did Samay Raina say about Beer Biceps Samay Raina recently opened up about several things, including the controversy around his India's Got Latent episode. He dropped his stand-up special Still Alive, where he spoke about what went wrong. Talking about Ranveer Allahbadia, who was a part of the episode, Samay Raina said, “Mera poora mental health kharab kardi usne, usko toh meditation bhi aata hai, kuch bhi nahi aata mujhe toh (Ranveer Allahbadia completely messed up my mental health. He even knows meditation, and I don’t know anything at all)." He also jokingly called Allahbadia, “the monk who sold my Ferrari," before admitting that things went too far in terms of backlash against Ranveer Allahbadia.

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In the show, Samay Raina also revealed why the controversial question wasn't edited out before release. He said, “Main tumhe maa ki kasam sach batata hoon. Uss episode main Beer Biceps ne voh sawal 8 baar poocha tha. Aur iske alawa bhi kayi ant shant sawal (rubbish) pooche the usne. Toh ab jab maine edit dekha na, maine kaha, ‘Yeh toh bohot gandi baatein kari hain isne.' (I swear on my mother, I’m telling you the truth. In that episode, BeerBiceps asked that question eight times. Apart from that, he also asked a lot of random, nonsense questions. So when I saw the final edit, I said, ‘He’s said some really awful things here)”

Latent controversy The controversy erupted after Allahbadia asked a contestant on the show, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?”

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