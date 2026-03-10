Did Rihanna leave Los Angeles after firing incident? Here's what we know

With bags packed, reportedly, pop star Rihanna has left Los Angeles following the shooting incident. Earlier, shots were fired at Rihanna's house in Beverly Hills. Following the incident, a woman named Ivanna Lisette Ortiz was booked by the police in connection with the shooting.

Rihanna seen leaving LA A day after the firing incident, TMZ reported that Rihanna was snapped getting on a flight in the afternoon. Pictures showed bags were being loaded into vehicles before heading to the Van Nuys Airport.

The Umbrella singer is yet to issue a statement regarding the matter.

Why is Rihanna leaving Los Angeles The reason behind Rihanna's travel remains unclear.

It comes after multiple shots were reported, including one round which went through a wall of the house, as per Reuters. The Los Angeles Times and NBC4, citing a Los Angeles Police spokesperson, reported that authorities responded to the shooting at 1:21 p.m. (2021 GMT) on Sunday. Later, they detained a female suspect in her 30s.

The suspect reportedly used an AR-15-style rifle or semi-automatic rifle to fire at the singer's mansion. It is said that10 rounds of bullets were fired from a white Tesla from across the street. Police have recovered the weapon, as per the latest update.

Rihanna was with her kids during the shooting. CBS News reported that the singer was washing dishes during the attack.

No injury has been reported so far.

Who shot at Rihanna's house Identified as Ivana Lisette Ortiz, a 35-year-old from Florida, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. She is currently in custody with bail set at $10,225,000, as per TMZ.

TMZ reported that weeks before the firing, Ortiz posted a Facebook post about Rihanna. She accused the singer of having AIDS.

“@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I’m not at,” Ortiz shared on 23 February 2026.

“You can’t f**k with me, Cardi B. You’re supposedly busy right now. But you know who has the cutest outfit tonight? You know who’s the cutest tonight? I am. I’m the cutest tonight. You ain’t doing nothing to me. You ain’t messing with me tonight,” she also wrote in a Facebook post.

Police are investigating the matter.

A nine-time Grammy Award winner, Rihanna lives in her mansion with her long-term partner, A$AP Rocky and their three kids. They are parents to two sons-- RZA (born in 2022) and Riot (born in 2023), and a daughter, Rocki (born in 2025).

Inside Rihanna's lavish Beverly Hills mansion Rihanna, who has 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “We Found Love,” “Work,” “Umbrella”, and “Disturbia", lives in a colonial-style mansion in the Post Office neighbourhood of Beverly Hills.

According to Variety’s real estate segment Dirt, she bought the Beverly Hills house for around $13.8 million in 2021.

The estate is said to boast five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, spread across the 0.5-acre property. The mansion is said to have almost 8,000 square feet of living space, including common family areas. It also has a private gym, an open courtyard, an al fresco terrace, a spa, a firepit and a pool.

