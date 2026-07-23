Did Shah Rukh Khan support CJP protest? Here's the truth behind viral screenshot

As several Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, publicly expressed support for the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar, many fans wondered whether Shah Rukh Khan would also react to the ongoing demonstrations.

Amid the speculation, a screenshot purportedly showing a post by the superstar began circulating widely on social media, leading many users to believe he had broken his silence on the issue.

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What the viral screenshot claims The screenshot, falsely attributed to Shah Rukh Khan, carries the following message:

"To all the dear students, Tum logon ne dikhaya hai ke asli taakat kahan hai... books mein, pen mein, aur awaaz mein. Tumhara protest sirf ek exam ke against nahi, balki ek behtar, transparent, aur fair system ke liye hai... Main tum sabke saath hoon, emotionally and morally...!!"

The post quickly gained traction, with many users sharing it as genuine.

Here's the truth However, a review of Shah Rukh Khan's official social media accounts found no such post.

The message does not appear on either the actor's Instagram profile or his X (formerly Twitter) account, indicating that the viral screenshot is fake.

A fan account using Shah Rukh Khan's name has been posting content related to the ongoing protests, which appears to have contributed to the confusion. However, as of now, the actor has not issued any public statement on the demonstrations in Delhi.

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Shah Rukh Khan is next set to appear in King.

Social media users flag the post as fake

Several users also pointed out that the screenshot was not authentic.

One user wrote, "Fake."

Another commented, "This is fake."

A third user wrote, "He has a made a deal with the government to get his charsi son out of jail. He is not going to say a word."

A fourth commented, "He hasn't post anything....why you are posting fake news."

Another user simply wrote, "Fake hai."

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About the protest The protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar intensified after thousands of students and supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) joined the 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other claimed irregularities in the country's examination system.