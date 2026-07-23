Did Shah Rukh Khan support CJP protest? Here's the truth behind viral screenshot

As several Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, publicly expressed support for the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar, many fans wondered whether Shah Rukh Khan would also react to the ongoing demonstrations.

Advertisement

Amid the speculation, a screenshot purportedly showing a post by the superstar began circulating widely on social media, leading many users to believe he had broken his silence on the issue.

Also Read | CJP Protest LIVE: DU asks students to stay away from protest

What the viral screenshot claims The screenshot, falsely attributed to Shah Rukh Khan, carries the following message:

"To all the dear students, Tum logon ne dikhaya hai ke asli taakat kahan hai... books mein, pen mein, aur awaaz mein. Tumhara protest sirf ek exam ke against nahi, balki ek behtar, transparent, aur fair system ke liye hai... Main tum sabke saath hoon, emotionally and morally...!!"

The post quickly gained traction, with many users sharing it as genuine.

Advertisement

Here's the truth However, a review of Shah Rukh Khan's official social media accounts found no such post.

The message does not appear on either the actor's Instagram profile or his X (formerly Twitter) account, indicating that the viral screenshot is fake.

A fan account using Shah Rukh Khan's name has been posting content related to the ongoing protests, which appears to have contributed to the confusion. However, as of now, the actor has not issued any public statement on the demonstrations in Delhi.

Also Read | BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi condemns police action on CJP protesters

Shah Rukh Khan is next set to appear in King.

Social media users flag the post as fake

Several users also pointed out that the screenshot was not authentic.

One user wrote, "Fake."

Another commented, "This is fake."

Advertisement

A third user wrote, "He has a made a deal with the government to get his charsi son out of jail. He is not going to say a word."

A fourth commented, "He hasn't post anything....why you are posting fake news."

Another user simply wrote, "Fake hai."

Also Read | When education leads to barricades instead of a bright future

About the protest The protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar intensified after thousands of students and supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) joined the 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other claimed irregularities in the country's examination system.

Note: At the time of writing, there is no post on Shah Rukh Khan's verified social media accounts supporting the Jantar Mantar protest, and the viral screenshot circulating online is not authentic.

Advertisement

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.