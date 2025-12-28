Did Tara Sutaria push AP Dhillon away? Fans defend her after video of Veer Pahariya's reaction goes viral

A video of actor Tara Sutaria and singer AP Dhillon has gone viral on social media. Recorded during Dhillon's Mumbai concert, she joined him on stage. It is her boyfriend, actor Veer Pahariya, whose reaction from the on-stage interaction has sparked a debate online.

As social media users claimed, Veer Pahariya looked visibly upset after seeing Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon on stage. Sutaria and Dhillon, who collaborated previously, shared a hug at the show. Dhillon went on to place a kiss on her face, which left netizens sympathising with the Sky Force actor.

Tara Sutaria pushed AP Dhillon in viral video? After many slammed Tara Sutaria for allegedly hurting Veer Pahariya with the on-stage move, now fans have come out in her defence. While some pointed out that Tara Sutaria pushed the Excuses singer, others claimed that she seemingly said no to him. All in all, AP Dhillon is facing the heat online.

Sharing the video, a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Tara Sutaria hugs and kisses AP Dhillon while her poor bf Veer Pahariya is watching them in the audience. If the roles were reversed and Veer was doing this to another girl while Tara watched, the internet would have cancelled him in 5 minutes.”

Fans support Tara Sutaria Coming out in support of Sutaria, a fan wrote on the micro-blogging site, “If you see Tara’s body language, she’s literally trying to push away AP whenever he came close to her. People literally are either just plain stupid or just rage bait on this app.”

“In the Tara Sutaria and Ap Dhillon video she clearly did a no when he came to kiss her on the cheek. Like you can't aggressively say No on such a big stage but she subtly did. People are making a huge deal out of nothing, really (sic),” added another.

One also said, “Everyone is blaming Tara Sutaria and no one is calling out this m* AP Dhillon who kissed someone's girlfriend on stage. In the last concert also he was touching her inappropriately.”

See posts here:

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya made their relationship Instagram official earlier in August this year.

Tara Sutaria faces heat over viral video with AP Dhillon Earlier, many on the internet bashed Tara Sutaria after the video surfaced online. While someone said, “Classic double standard alert. The internet’s reactions really show how gender biases still run wild same behavior, completely different outrage depending on who’s involved.”

“Exactly. If Veer even looked at another girl, he’d be the villain of the year. Why is she getting a pass for being disrespectful?”

Yet another posted: “It's just a friendly stage moment cheek kisses are common in performer greetings. But yeah, the double standard point is valid, reactions would flip if genders swapped.”

Meanwhile, neither Tara Sutaria or Veer Pahariya has reacted to the fiasco.