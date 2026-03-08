Did Trisha respond to R Parthiban's remarks in a cryptic post? Here is what she said

Trisha Krishnan took to X on Sunday evening with a statement that was measured in tone but sharp in its intent. Many say that it is aimed at her Ponniyin Selvan co-star, R Parthiban.

Trisha seemingly responds to Parthiban's remarks at the Galatta Awards She first addressed how her name had ended up at a recent event in the first place, writing: "I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant (sic)."

Advertisement

She then turned her attention to remarks that had been made about her, without naming anyone directly: “A microphone doesn't make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they're aimed at (sic).”

She did not name anyone at any stage. However, it can only be assumed that the context was clear enough.

Advertisement

What sparked this The response comes after comments made by filmmaker-actor R Parthiban at the Galatta Awards, where he was invited to speak about actors he had worked with in the past. When Trisha's picture appeared on screen, he remarked: "This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days" — a reference to her acclaimed role in the period drama Ponniyin Selvan.

It was not the first time he had made remarks about the situation. By the time Trisha responded, he had commented on the matter on two separate occasions.

The controversy itself began at a wedding reception, where Trisha was spotted alongside actor-turned-politician Vijay. The two arrived at the venue, walked up to the stage together to congratulate the newlyweds, posed for photographs, and left around the same time.

Advertisement

Vijay was seen carrying a bouquet of flowers; Trisha greeted guests warmly with hugs and handshakes. It was, by most accounts, an entirely ordinary evening — until the cameras and the commentary took over.

More about Vijay- Sangeetha's divorce buzz Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of Tamil superstar and TVK leader Vijay, filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu Women's Court on 24th February 2026. The court accepted her plea and transferred the case to the Family Welfare Committee. Though the petition was originally filed on 3rd December 2025, the copy was made available to the media only in late February 2026, raising questions about its timing. A hearing is expected on 20th April, and the court has directed Vijay to appear in person.

Advertisement

In her petition, Sangeetha submitted that she discovered Vijay's alleged relationship with an actress in April 2021, which caused her considerable mental distress. Attempts at an amicable settlement, including personal discussions in November 2025, reportedly failed.

In the latest development, Sangeetha has also filed a fresh petition seeking the right to continue residing at the couple's matrimonial home in Neelankarai, Chennai, and has requested financial maintenance for herself and their two children while the divorce proceedings are ongoing.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.