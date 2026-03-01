Did Vijay’s son Jason unfollow actor amid divorce reports with wife Sangeetha? Here's what we know

Actor-turned-politician Vijay and his wife are reportedly parting ways. While he is yet to comment on his divorce rumours, reports claim that Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed a petition for divorce. Amid this, speculations turned towards their son Jason Sanjay, who might have unfollowed his father, adding fuel to the fire.

Did Vijay's son unfollow him? While Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims, News18 reported that Jason has unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. However, a few users have claimed that Jason never followed Vijay's social media handle in the first place. He is yet to clarify the confusion.

Meanwhile, Vijay isn't following any account on the photo-sharing app.

Vijay and Sangeetha divorce reports According to a report by the Indian Express, Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, moved the District Court at Chengalpattu seeking divorce under Sections 27(1)(a), (b), (d) read with Sections 36 and 37 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

In her petition, she reportedly claimed that the marriage was first registered in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998. A ceremonial marriage was later solemnised on August 25, 1999, in Chennai, as per Hindu customs and rites.

Vijay dating an actress? The petition states that the early years of the marriage were “cordial and harmonious,” with the petitioner devoting herself to the household and upbringing of the children. However, it alleges that in April 2021, she discovered that Vijay was involved in a relationship with an actress.

"In April 2021, the Petitioner (Sankgeetha) discovered that the Respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. This caused her deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust," the petition stated, as per ANI.

"Since 2021, Vijay had emotionally withdrawn, treating his wife with verbal disdain and subjecting her to constructive desertion, forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home. Vijay continued to travel abroad and attend public events, with the said actress," the petition continued.

It is alleged that the actress regularly posted pictures of her outings with Vijay on social media. "The actress regularly posted photographs of these outings on social media. Vijay neither denied nor objected to the posts, thereby tacitly endorsing them," she added.

Though Vijay initially assured her that the relationship would end, the petition alleges that the association continued, resulting in “mental cruelty,” public humiliation arising from social media posts, emotional neglect, and constructive desertion. It further states that attempts between September 2021 and February 2022, and again between August 2024 and February 2025, through counsels and personal discussions, failed to reach an amicable settlement.

Calling the marriage “irretrievably broken down” and surviving only on paper, Vijay's wife seeks a decree of dissolution, permanent alimony commensurate with the respondent’s income and social standing, the right to reside in the matrimonial home in Neelankarai until disposal of the petition or provision of equivalent accommodation.

Vijay and Sangeetha's marriage Vijay and Sangeetha met in 1996. Sangeetha who is Sri Lankan, was brought up in Britain. The couple registered their marriage in 1998 in the UK and later held a ceremonial marriage in Chennai on August 25, 1999.