Did you know? Hrithik Roshan played a part in ‘Lokah Chapter 1’ star Kalyani Priyadarshan’s film journey

Before dazzling audiences on screen, Kalyani Priyadarshan was quietly making her mark behind the camera.

Though she always had a deep love for the movies — unsurprising, given that she’s the daughter of legendary filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy — Kalyani wasn’t initially certain whether she belonged in front of the lens or behind it.

Her first foray into the film world wasn’t as an actress, but as an assistant to acclaimed production designer Sabu Cyril. She worked with him on major Indian films, including the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Krrish 3’ (2013), starring Hrithik Roshan, and the Tamil sci-fi thriller ‘Iru Mugan’, featuring Chiyaan Vikram.

Fun fact: Before entering the film industry, Kalyani completed her schooling in Chennai and later pursued architecture design in New York, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in the subject.

About 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has emerged as a surprise box office success, earning close to ₹50 crore over its opening weekend. Released in Telugu as Kotha Lokah, the film has clearly struck a chord with audiences.

Trade analysts report that the film collected an estimated ₹6.65 crore on Monday. While that figure is naturally lower than its weekend performance — which brought in over ₹17 crore — the film’s total domestic earnings now stand at an impressive ₹31.5 crore.

On Monday, the film did see a dip in audience turnout, with occupancy rates falling from 75.25% to 50.20%. The day started with a relatively slow 44.02% attendance for morning shows, gradually improving through the afternoon and evening, and reaching a respectable 59.43% for night screenings.