Did you know Prithviraj Kapoor played Lord Rama before Ranbir Kapoor was even born?

In the early 1930s, Indian cinema was still learning how to speak. Sound had only just arrived, and filmmakers were experimenting with stories, style, and technology. It was during this time that director Debaki Bose made Seeta, a film based on the Ramayana that would go on to become a landmark.

Released in 1934, Seeta was one of the early talkies. It was made in Bengali and later released in Hindi, allowing it to reach a wider audience across regions. At a time when films rarely travelled beyond their original language, this was a significant step. The film was well received and became both a critical and commercial success.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor unveils ‘Rama’ look at LA event ahead of Hanuman Jayanti release

At the centre of it was a young Prithviraj Kapoor, just 28 years old, playing Lord Rama. He already had experience in theatre, and that showed in his performance. His voice, his presence, and his stillness gave the role a sense of calm authority. In those days, portraying Rama was not just about acting—it carried deep emotional and cultural meaning. Kapoor approached it with sincerity and respect, something audiences connected with.

The film also had a personal layer. Prithviraj’s younger brother, Trilok Kapoor, played Luv, Rama’s son. It was one of his earliest roles. In a way, this film marked the beginning of the Kapoor family’s journey in Indian cinema—two brothers sharing the screen in roles that reflected a father and son from mythology.

Seeta also featured Durga Khote as Sita, marking her early work in Hindi films. She would go on to have a long and memorable career, including roles in classics like Mughal-e-Azam, where she again appeared alongside Prithviraj Kapoor many years later.

The film’s impact went beyond India. It was screened at the Venice Film Festival in 1934, where Debaki Bose received an award. This made Seeta one of the first Indian films to gain international recognition. At a time when Indian cinema was still new, this was a major achievement.

What is striking is how simply the film was made. There were no visual effects, no large-scale production tools—just strong performances, thoughtful direction, and a powerful story that had been told for generations.

And now, nearly 90 years later, that story comes back in a very personal way.

Prithviraj Kapoor’s great-grandson, Ranbir Kapoor, is set to play Lord Rama in the upcoming Ramayana. The scale today is much bigger, with advanced technology and global attention. But the role itself still carries the same weight.

That is what makes this moment feel complete. From Prithviraj Kapoor in 1934 to Ranbir Kapoor today, the same family returns to the same character across generations. It is not just a coincidence—it is a rare full-circle moment in Indian cinema.