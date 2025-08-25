Did you know Saaniya Chandhok-Sara Tendulkar share years of friendship, their companionship dates back to…

Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancé Saaniya Chandhok and Sara Tendulkar share a "long-standing friendship" that predates the intimate engagement ceremony of August 13. Their friendly bond and companionship can traced as far back as August 2020.

Old videos and photos from March 2020 and August 2023 resurfaced after Arjun Tendulkar's engagement with his sister's close friend. One of them shows a trip to United Kingdom and Sara's Pilates Academy launch.

On several occasions, one can get a glimpse of Saaniya's close connection with the family. The caption to the post from 2023 states, “Three little piggies went on an adventure.” The three animal lovers can be seen running errands at a farm.

Offering an insight into the close friendship of Sara with Saaniya Chandhok, the short clip shows the three friends enjoying a day out at Kew Little Pigs Farm which is a “a multi award-winning miniature pig farm."

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter and Arjun Tendulkar’s elder sister Sara happens to be a social media influencer with over 8.6 million Instagram followers. According to media reports, Sara was the first to introduce Saaniya to her brother.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok? The 26-year-old animal lover is the granddaughter of India’s well-known businessman Ravi Ghai, who graduated from the London School of Economics. With strong ties to India’s food and hospitality sector, the Ghai family’s Graviss Group manages Baskin Robbins’ India operations besides owning The Brooklyn Creamery. In the previous financial year, Graviss Food Solutions Private Limited reported revenues of ₹624 crore.

Saaniya Chandhok, who runs a premium pet salon, spa, and store named Mr Paws in Mumbai, is an heir of the family business. In a post from March this year, Sara said, “My plus one forever.”