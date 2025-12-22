Did you know Tamannaah Bhatia was first choice for Dhurandhar song? Here's why

Dhurandhar choreographer Vijay Ganguly reveals why Aditya Dhar turned down Tamannaah Bhatia for the song Shararat, opting instead for Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza to keep the focus firmly on the film’s story rather than a standalone dance spectacle.

Anjali Thakur
Updated22 Dec 2025, 03:10 PM IST
Dhurandhar’s choreographer Vijay Ganguly has revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia was his first choice for the track.
Dhurandhar’s choreographer Vijay Ganguly has revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia was his first choice for the track.

The music of Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has been making waves almost as much as the film itself. At a time when Bollywood soundtracks often live or die by social media traction, Dhurandhar’s album has managed to carve out its own space. While Akshaye Khanna’s entry track Fa9la went viral soon after release, another song that has steadily caught audience attention is the high-energy dance number Shararat, featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza.

Now, choreographer Vijay Ganguly has revealed that the makers initially considered Tamannaah Bhatia for the song — a casting choice that could have instantly turned Shararat into a headline-grabbing moment. However, director Aditya Dhar decided against it, taking a narrative-first approach that shaped the final version audiences see on screen.

Speaking to Filmygyan, Vijay Ganguly said Tamannaah was his first choice for Shararat. Known for her screen presence and crowd-pulling dance numbers, she seemed like a natural fit for a celebratory track. But Dhar, according to Ganguly, was firm about avoiding what he felt could become an “item song” moment — one that risks overpowering the film’s story. The director reportedly felt that casting a single, highly recognisable star dancer would draw attention away from the narrative. “If it had been just one girl, the focus would have shifted away from the story,” the choreographer explained.

Instead, Dhar suggested featuring two performers in the song, allowing the sequence to function as part of the film’s world rather than a standalone spectacle designed purely for whistles and replays. Ganguly added that the director was clear the attention needed to stay on what was unfolding in the story, especially given the scale and momentum of the film at that point. In his view, the song had to support the narrative, not interrupt it.

The decision is particularly notable given Tamannaah Bhatia’s recent popularity for special dance appearances such as Kaavaalaa (Jailer) and Aaj Ki Raat (Stree 2), both of which became cultural moments independent of their films. In contrast, Shararat is designed to blend into Dhurandhar’s storytelling.

In the film, the song unfolds during Ranveer Singh’s character’s wedding celebrations, with the choreography framed as entertainment for guests rather than a dramatic pause in the plot. Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film has crossed 500 crore at the domestic box office and 800 crore worldwide, though it has also faced criticism over allegations of misleading propaganda since its release.

