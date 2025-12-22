Did you know Tamannaah Bhatia was first choice for Dhurandhar song? Here's why

The music of Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has been making waves almost as much as the film itself. At a time when Bollywood soundtracks often live or die by social media traction, Dhurandhar’s album has managed to carve out its own space. While Akshaye Khanna’s entry track Fa9la went viral soon after release, another song that has steadily caught audience attention is the high-energy dance number Shararat, featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza.

Now, choreographer Vijay Ganguly has revealed that the makers initially considered Tamannaah Bhatia for the song — a casting choice that could have instantly turned Shararat into a headline-grabbing moment. However, director Aditya Dhar decided against it, taking a narrative-first approach that shaped the final version audiences see on screen.

Speaking to Filmygyan, Vijay Ganguly said Tamannaah was his first choice for Shararat. Known for her screen presence and crowd-pulling dance numbers, she seemed like a natural fit for a celebratory track. But Dhar, according to Ganguly, was firm about avoiding what he felt could become an “item song” moment — one that risks overpowering the film’s story. The director reportedly felt that casting a single, highly recognisable star dancer would draw attention away from the narrative. “If it had been just one girl, the focus would have shifted away from the story,” the choreographer explained.

Instead, Dhar suggested featuring two performers in the song, allowing the sequence to function as part of the film’s world rather than a standalone spectacle designed purely for whistles and replays. Ganguly added that the director was clear the attention needed to stay on what was unfolding in the story, especially given the scale and momentum of the film at that point. In his view, the song had to support the narrative, not interrupt it.

The decision is particularly notable given Tamannaah Bhatia’s recent popularity for special dance appearances such as Kaavaalaa (Jailer) and Aaj Ki Raat (Stree 2), both of which became cultural moments independent of their films. In contrast, Shararat is designed to blend into Dhurandhar’s storytelling.

