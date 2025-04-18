Diego Luna feels he will need therapy after farewell to Andor show

By Rollo Ross and Danielle Broadway

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - For actor Diego Luna, Season Two of the Disney Plus series "Andor," based on the "Star Wars" franchise, correlates with real-life sociopolitical issues that go beyond the show.

"Oh my God, it's so pertinent today. But think about it. If it had been ready a year ago, it probably would have been pertinent again," said Luna, who plays the show's lead Cassian Andor, in an interview.

The series is about a community taking control and having a responsibility to be active citizens, Luna observed. "It's always a beautiful reminder."

The second and final season of the acclaimed "Star Wars" television series will begin streaming on Disney Plus on Tuesday.

This season follows the adventures of rebel agent Cassian Andor as numerous characters come together to create the Rebel Alliance, a staple within the "Star Wars" movies.

The first season of "Andor," created and written by Tony Gilroy, was nominated for best drama series at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

"The writing of Tony Gilroy, it's always like proving you wrong. When you think, 'OK, it's going to go there and he's going to solve it this way,' he comes up with an idea that just makes you rethink everything and see it from a perspective you didn't know it was even possible," Luna said.

One unpredictable element is the romantic yet toxic relationship between two Imperial officers, Dedra, played by Denise Gough and Syril, portrayed by Kyle Soller.

After a clip was released online to promote the new season, many fans began "shipping," or rooting for the two characters to become a romantic couple.

Gough admitted that until listening to Ben Mendelsohn, the Australian actor who plays antagonist Orson Krennic, she was in the dark about the meaning of "shipping."

"Ben Mendelsohn was like, 'It's like the Love Boat. You're on the Love Boat," she said. "So that's Ben Mendelsohn's idea of shipping."

Season Two marks the end of Luna's journey as Andor and as executive producer for the series.

"I'm going to need therapy to answer it," Luna said when asked how he will say goodbye to his role.