Diego Luna joins Disney’s live-action ‘Tangled’ alongside Kathryn Hahn, Milo Manheim

Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Tangled has added another major star to its expanding cast, with actor Diego Luna joining the project in a newly created mystery role.
The casting news, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, marks another significant addition to Disney’s highly anticipated remake of its 2010 animated hit. While full details about Luna’s character remain under wraps, reports suggest the role has been created specifically for the live-action version and does not directly correspond to any existing character from the original animated film.
Luna, widely recognised for his performances in Andor, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Y Tu Mamá También, joins a cast that has already generated considerable attention among Disney fans.
Australian actress Teagan Croft has been cast as Rapunzel, while Milo Manheim will portray Flynn Rider. Kathryn Hahn is set to take on the role of the villainous Mother Gothel, bringing one of Disney’s most memorable animated antagonists to live action.
The live-action remake is expected to begin filming in Spain this June, with production reportedly scheduled to continue for several months across multiple locations.
Spanish cities including Alicante, Valencia, Girona and Burgos are expected to serve as major filming locations, with Disney reportedly choosing the settings for their historic architecture and dramatic landscapes that fit the fantasy world of Rapunzel’s story.
The film will be directed by Michael Gracey, best known for helming The Greatest Showman, with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson attached as screenwriter.
Disney first confirmed development of a live-action Tangled adaptation as part of its wider strategy of reimagining beloved animated classics for modern audiences.
The project faced uncertainty in its early stages after reports emerged in 2025 that development had briefly slowed. However, momentum returned following major casting announcements earlier this year, signalling that the studio is now moving forward at full pace.
Released in 2010, the original animated Tangled was a major commercial and critical success for Disney.
Loosely inspired by the Brothers Grimm fairy tale Rapunzel, the film grossed more than $590 million worldwide and earned praise for its animation, humour, emotional storytelling and popular soundtrack, including the Academy Award-nominated song I See the Light.
The addition of Luna has sparked curiosity about how Disney plans to expand the original story.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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