Dies Irae OTT release date out: When and where to stream Pranav Mohanlal's horror thriller

Pranav Mohanlal’s newest film, Dies Irae, directed by Rahul Sadasivan, is set for its digital debut after earning praise during its theatrical run.

Dies Irae set for its OTT release The visually striking horror thriller, known for its haunting atmosphere and strong technical craft, will begin streaming on JioHotstar from December 5, 2025.

Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that ''Diés Iraé' has amassed an estimated ₹82 crore worldwide, reflecting strong box-office momentum. The film’s India net collection stands at ₹40.88 crore, while overseas markets have contributed around ₹33 crore. Steady day-to-day performance in Kerala and the GCC territories has boosted the film’s overall earnings.

Released globally on October 31, 2025 to coincide with Halloween, Diés Iraé opened to largely positive reviews. Critics praised the film’s performances, Rahul Sadasivan’s direction, its striking cinematography, atmospheric score, effective horror elements, tight screenplay and brisk runtime.

With its impressive run, ‘Diés Iraé’ has become the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 and currently ranks as the 21st highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

More about the film The horror thriller, written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, was produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios.

Led by Pranav Mohanlal, the film extends the narrative universe established in ‘Bhoothakaalam’ and ‘Bramayugam’, marking another entry in Sadasivan’s growing horror canon.

The project was formally announced in March 2025 with the working title NSS2, signifying the second venture from Night Shift Studios. Its official title was unveiled two months later. Filming was carried out between March and April 2025, with the technical team comprising composer Christo Xavier, cinematographer Shehnad Jalal, and editor Shafique Mohammed Ali, all contributing to the film’s distinct creative vision.